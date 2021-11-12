Thousands of people attended the 103rd Porterville Veterans parade on Thursday.
The crowd was thrilled to see the marching bands, and honor the many veterans in the parade.
U.S. Navy Veteran Brian Adams of American Legion Post 20 was the Grand Marshal.
The American Legion Riders had a large turnout, and they rode proudly in the parade, led by American Legion Post 20 Commander Mike Smith.
The Happy Honkers Model T car club was in the parade with many drivers who were veterans.
The Tule River Veterans, Post 192, had a large float in the parade, as well as Princess Lee Lee and Grandpa, from the Tule River Reservation.
The parade Master of Ceremonies Max Day, and his son Robert Campbell, thanked Eagle Mountain Casino who helped sponsor the parade.
At 11 a.m. there was a minute of silence to honor the signing of the armistice on Nov. 11, 1918, that ended World War I.
The parade was filled with local marching bands, service clubs, local businesses, car clubs, churches, local activity groups, and even a mobile tire shop advertising their business as well as honoring veterans.
The Porterville Fire Department had a huge showing, CAL FIRE also had a many vehicles in the parade, as well as Tulare County Sheriff's Office and the Porterville Police Department.
Local dignitaries like Porterville mayor Monte Reyes, vice-mayor Martha Flores, and council member
Milt Stowe were in the parade, as well as Tulare County Assemblyman Devon Mathis, and District 5 Supervisor Dennis Townsend.
Celia Munoz and her family enjoyed the parade. they said.
Desiree Hendon and her children enjoy themselves. She said, “We were glad we were able to have the Veterans parade this year.”
Army Air Force veteran Jeff Quiram watched the parade from in front of the Elks Lodge. He said, “I've been here for 70 years, and I enjoy it as much now as I did back then.” He mentioned there are a huge amount of veterans in Porterville and surrounding areas.
“There are a lot of different entries in the parade this year, as well as people who donated their time and energy to the parade,” he said.
Members of the E. Clampus Vitus Fraternal Club had a float in the parade and they displayed the Queen's Trophy they'd been awarded.
There were also many mounted groups including the Visalia Rockettes Horse drill team, as well as
Springville Rodeo Queen Katie Donnelly and the Springville Rodeo Horse drill team.
When the parade ended Max Day thanked everyone for attending, and asked them to be careful driving home after the fog had cleared.
He said, “I'm tickled to death we had as many entries as we did.”