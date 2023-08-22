Normally, attending a Major League Baseball game in which the Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Miami Marlins 11-3 at Dodger Stadium would not be anything special. But it was special for three Tulare County residents.
They got to sit in the first row directly behind home plate, enjoy the high-end and free cuisine in the exclusive Dugout Club, and meet and have a photo taken with Dodger legend Fernando Valenzuela.
This all happened on Friday because of a drawing held in conjunction with the Strathmore High Football Boosters Club's Joe Vidrio Memorial Golf Tournament in Tulare on May 20. The drawing's prize: game tickets for the best seats in the house at Dodger Stadium!
The tickets were donated by 1964 Strathmore High grad and former Los Angeles Times sports columnist Larry Stewart, who got them from his longtime friend Dennis Gilbert of Beverly Hills.
Stewart and Gilbert first met in 1969, when Stewart, fresh out of Fresno State, worked for the Visalia Times-Delta, and Gilbert was the centerfielder for the Visalia Mets. Stewart, a general assignment reporter, often covered Visalia Mets games.
Stewart headed south in late 1969 to go to work for the Los Angeles Herald-Examiner as a sportswriter and copy editor. In 1974 he was promoted to assistant sports editor. He switched over to the larger L.A. Times in 1978. Gilbert, a native of Southern California, ended up making a fortune selling life insurance policies to celebrities and multi-millionaires. During the 1980s and '90s, while continuing in the life insurance business, Gilbert was also the No. 1 player agent in baseball. His clients included Barry Bonds, Mike Piazza and many of the biggest names in baseball.
"Dennis is not only hugely successful, he is also extremely generous," Stewart said.
Among other charitable ventures, Gilbert co-founded the Professional Baseball Scouts Foundation, which over 17 years raised about $2.5 million for more than 100 baseball scouts and their families.
Stewart, now semi-retired, for years has been helping raise money through charity golf tournaments. He has gotten such people as Dodger announcer Vin Scully and Laker legends Jerry West and James Worthy to make guest appearances, while also acquiring high-end auction items. For the Strathmore tournament, in addition to Gilbert's Dodger tickets, Stewart also provided several auction items, including four VIP Laker tickets and four VIP Clipper tickets for this upcoming NBA season and four one-day tickets to the NHRA Finals in Pomona in November. .
Originally, the drawing prize was for only two of Gilbert's four season seats for a game on an unspecified date this season. Because of their value, tournament organizer Rudy Ruiz decided to make the Dodger tickets a drawing prize rather than just another silent auction item.
The winning drawing ticket was drawn on July 31. The name on the ticket was Brooke Pool. She and her sister Robin Pool had split the $100 cost of the ticket. Since Booke lives in the Bay Area and Robin lives in Woodlake, they worked things out so Robin got to go to the game along with her fiance Joe Cox. Coincidentally, Brooke and Robin are the stepdaughters of Strathmore High football coach Jeromy Blackwell.
Since Gilbert has four season tickets, the original plan was for him and Stewart to serve as pseudo hosts at a game for two people. When Gilbert discovered he couldn't make Friday's game against the Miami Marlins, he offered Stewart all four tickets. Stewart in turn invited former Strathmore High football star Armon Estrada to round out the foursome.
"I jumped at the chance," said Estrada, who as a running back and linebacker helped Strathmore win its first Valley championship in 1992.
Stewart briefly met Estrada at Strathmore's Hall of Fame banquet last March 25, and they got reacquainted at the golf tournament in May.
"He came to my rescue," Stewart said of Estrada. "I drove up from Southern California hoping to sell a few books and play a little golf, even though I am not much of a golfer and it was very hot that day. My main objective was getting people from my hometown to read my book. The money part was secondary.
"As I was leaving to head home, Armon stopped me. I complained to him about not selling any books except for two to an old high school friend, Steve White. Armon recruited his friend Al Garcia and they went into the clubhouse and found a few people willing to buy a book."
Stewart's book, "My Up-Close View," is about his sportswriting career and includes a chapter on Strathmore football, highlighting the 2017 state football championship. At the Dodger game,
he gave a box of his books to Estrada to try and sell after returning home. He was glad to do it.
"I got treated to a night I will never forget," Armon said.
"There is a lesson here," Stewart said. "Armon barely knew me, yet he went out of his way to help me. Sometimes it pays to be nice to a stranger."
Said Robin Pool of the her night at Dodger Stadium: "It was one of the most fascinating experiences I have had. I didn’t know what to expect. We arrived early to get the full experience. On the way down to the Dugout Club, we were overwhelmed by all the trophies, bats, and jerseys of all the great players. Then came an array of the best food and deserts you can imagine. There’s nothing like singing the national anthem in first row behind home plate. It was great to have the opportunity to visit the Spanish-language announcers' booth and meet Fernando Valenzuela.
"It was truly an unforgettable experience."