A sense of community is the best way to describe the situation that has led Aaron Berry to become Monache's new football coach.
Berry has been named as Monache's football coach and also began his first day as a physical education teacher at the school on Monday. Berry replaces Shane Focke, who served as Monache's coach the past three seasons.
Berry said his first “real big day” as the new football coach will come on Friday when he holds his first major meeting with his players.
It wasn't an easy decision for Berry to come to Monache. Berry is only 25 but already has one year of head coaching experience under his belt. During the 2022 season he led Covina to a 7-5 record, a Sierra League title and to the Southern Section Division X semifinals.
Covina lost in the semifinals 26-25 to Baldwin Park. And Berry would have had a strong nucleus returning with a team that would have been considered to have a strong shot at winning the Southern Section Division X title next season. After an 0-3 start, Berry led Covina to seven wins in eight games.
He also was the defensive coordinator at Ramona High School and Aquinas High School. He was part of the Aquinas staff that won the CIF Southern Section Division VII title.
“Thank you to the Covina community for accepting and supporting me during my time at Covina,” Berry said in a statement issued by the school. “This move is one that includes some pain and hurt. My love for the Colts is true and I hope everyone can know that this decision was not made lightly.”
“It was tough to leave,” said Berry on Monday. But Berry's wife, Tori, is a Monache graduate and her family has a Monache background. And the chance to coach at a smaller, rural community high school was too much to pass up.
“I want to be around a small town,” Berry said. “It's a great opportunity to come to the program and start things fresh. It's a great opportunity for me.”
And Berry said the community support has already been overwhelming as word spread over the Christmas break he had been hired as Monache's coach.
“It flew like crazy,” said Berry about the news of him becoming Monache's coach. “The community is just amazing.”
Berry also said tradition is important to him and he wants to make sure he maintains — and restores – all of the traditions of Monache football. “I'ma big tradition guy,” Berry said.
Berry competed in three sports in high school in football, basketball and track. He went onto a stellar football career at Division II Azusa Pacific where he was named to the All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference team for three straight years and was named as an All-American by the American Football Coaches Association as a senior in 2018.
Berry began his coaching career in 2019 where he was the defensive coordinator at Canyon Springs in Moreno Valley. He was the defensive coordinator at Ramona High in the spring-shortened 2021 season before becoming the defensive coordinator with Aquinas High in the fall, 2021 season. He was part of an Aquinas staff that led the team to the CIF Southern Section Division VII title.
“I know what it takes,” said Berry about what's needed to be successful. “It's a great opportunity to bring back the tradil of this school and bring back the program to where it needs to be. I feel I truly can bring back Monache to where it needs to be.”
When Berry took the job at Covina he said the program would be about hard work, especially in the weight room. “I work my kids hard,” he said. He added as far as the challenge he and his players are facing, “I'm very excited for them.”
He also said if his players want to be successful they need to buy into his program which may include being willing to change positions. “A lot of change is going to happen,” Berry said.
Berry said his players are going to have to make the same type of sacrifice he made to come to Monache. “I knew I was going to have to sacrifice,” said Berry about making the tough decision to leave Covina.
Berry also said his philosophy is for his team to respect all of its opponents but to fear no one.
And of course Berry said he knows the importance of the rivalry with Porterville High, but admitted he has a lot on his agenda before focusing on the rivalry, beginning in the weight room. “I've got to make sure the kids are learning how to lift correctly,” Berry said.