It should be a Christmas season to remember in Porterville as traditional events that weren't held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic are returning.
There will be a chance to take part in two popular events this weekend as Christmas In Springville will be held on Friday, December 3 and the Children's Christmas Parade returns to downtown Porterville on Saturday, December 4.
Christmas in Springville will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, December 3 at Springville Park. The ceremony will include the reading of the names on the Memorial Plaque, a performance by the Springville Drama Club, a Live Nativity Scene, hot cocoa, cider and cookies, dutch oven stew, photos with Santa Claus and the lighting of the Memorial Christmas Tree.
Activities and drawing sales will begin at 5 p.m. Reading of memorial names and a prayer will be held at 6 p.m.
The 50/50 drawing will be held at 7 p.m. Drawing winners will be announced at 7:15 p.m. Those attending can bring a canned food donation for the Springville Volunteer Fire Department's canned food drive to receive a bowl of Dutch Oven stew prepared by Scott Owens.
The Children's Christmas Parade presented by the Rotary Club of Porterville and the Porterville Chamber of Commerce will be held in downtown Porterville from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, December 4. The theme for this year's parade will be “Miracle on Main Street.”
The following weekend begins another cherished tradition in Porterville as the Zalud House will again host guided Candlelight Tours. The tours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. December 10, 11, 17 and 18. Cost is $3 for adults and $1 for children. The tours feature special seasonal displays, vintage decorations and yuletide piano music.
Myers Funeral Service and Crematory will again host its non-denominational Christmas Tree Memorial Service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 14 at Myers Chapel. Ornaments to hang on Christmas trees at Myers to honor loved ones are now available. Those from the community and the surrounding area can come to Myers to order ornaments and place them on the trees. The schedule to do so is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.
The last day to order an ornament is Friday, December 17. The last day to hang an ornament on a tree is Monday, December 20.
The event is open not just to Myers clients by to the entire community and those in the surrounding area.
The annual model train show is also ongoing at the Porterville Historical Museum. The exhibit will be featured at the museum December 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 19 and Tuesday through Friday, December 20-23 and Tuesday through Saturday, December 27-31. Hours for each day will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $8 for adults and free for children.
