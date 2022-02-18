Editor's Note: This is another in a series of articles on all those who will be inducted into the Monache Athletic Hall of Fame over the next week leading up to the induction ceremony on February 26.
Jennifer Stephen-Brown can be best described as a scholar and an athlete and she's going into the Monache Athletic Hall of Fame.
Jennifer, who had standout swimming careers at Monache and USC, will be inducted into the Monache Hall of Fame on February 26.
At first, Jennifer, a 1992 Monache graduate, had trouble learning how to swim. She struggled to learn until age 7 when she promptly fell in love with the sport.
She started her career competing for the Neptunites with Leslie Thomas and went on to swim clubs in Visalia and Porterville and even lived in Fresno for two summers to swim with the Fig Garden Dolphins. A young Andrea Hevener was the first coach to notice her talent when Jen was 12. It took her until age 14 to start to make her mark and from there, her career saw steady improvement.
As a freshman at Monache she came under the forward-thinking coaching of Hal Hevener, who will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame on February 26, who was important to her success, Jen said. His high intensity workout approach was ahead of its time, but proved to be effective for Jen.
As a high school swimmer, she was undefeated in the East Yosemite League in every event she swam. She still holds the EYL record in the 200 and 500 freestyles.
She was the CIF champion in her sophomore, junior and senior years in the 200 free and 500 free. She was a 2 time high school All-American and was second in the country in the 200 free her senior year which garnered her an all expenses paid trip to the NISCA All American swim meet in Illinois.
Jennifer’s sister, Sara, also attended Monache and went onto play volleyball at USC as well. In Jennifer’s senior year she and Sara had the good fortune to play on the varsity volleyball team together and make it to the CIF championship game.
Jennifer was a 2 time all-EYL pick in volleyball and in her senior year was EYL MVP. She was also a Fresno Bee all star in her junior and senior years.
Jennifer’s dream had always been to attend USC. She was a walk-on and through hard work and determination earned a scholarship at the end of her freshman year.
There, she was an 8 time All-American, 2 time NCAA finalist in the 200 free and NCAA champion on USC's record breaking 800 free relay. At one point, she was ranked in Swimming World's top 100 All-Time and 17th in the world in the 200 free. She was also team captain in her junior and senior year.
While at USC, she received one of the most prestigious awards a female student-athlete could receive, the Barbara Hedges Scholarship Award. She also received arguably USC's most prestigious honor, being inducted into the secret honor society, Skull and Dagger.
Jennifer and Sara are also the daughters of Buzz Stephen, who had a brief stint as a pitcher in the Major Leagues.
Jennifer now resides in Peoria, Ariz., with her 16 year old daughter, Hanna, and is an executive marketer for W.L. Gore And Associate.
Along with Stephen, the other 2022 inductees are: Heather Brown-Sandoval, 1991, volleyball, basketball, track; Curtis Alkire, 1992, cross country, wrestling, tennis; Stephanie Raymond, 1990, swimming; Jennifer Baker Alvarez, 1986, cross country, track; Coach Hal Hevener, 1969-2001, water polo, basketball, swimming.
In addition the 1997 Valley Championship Monache girls basketball team and their coach, Tom Fiormonti, will be inducted.