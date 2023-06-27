Dust and mud was flying at the packed San Juan’s Day Rodeo on Saturday at McCarthy Ranch near the Tule River Indian Reservation, where each event was slammed with competitors ready to fight for a cash prize. Hundreds of people circled the ring throughout the day to get a front row view of all the rodeo action.
There was no shortage of entertainment for the day either. With full line ups for each event, the day was packed with roping and riding.
“This is truly a fun family event where everyone can get together and enjoy a full day of fun,” said Priscilla Santos, who helped in coordinating the event. “One of our fan favorite events is the Mutton Busting, we definitely put on a show with that event. We had 20 kids compete this year.
“Then we kinda went out on a limb by adding the Ranch Bronc Riding this year but it ended up being a great addition to the show, it definitely got the crowd excited. And the Bull Riding is always our big finale to the show and we added a Junior Bull Riding event this year and that went great with our Open Bull Riding competition. We couldn't have had a better day with all the great rodeo action and the beautiful weather just topped off the day.”
A large portion of the day's events commenced in the early evening, beginning with some mutton busting. Little thrill seekers clung to sheep that burst from their chutes and parents shouted encouragement from the sidelines as their children took their turn in the ring.
Junior Steer Riding began with Alyssa Kristy who took a quick turn on the back of a feisty steer. Wyatt Dennis scored an 85, and a special ride was had by Colton McNutt who took his first ever ride in the ring after saying he wants to follow in his dad’s footsteps as a bull rider.
Breakaway roping saw 10 competitors, who got to show off their horses for a few moments as they warmed up by running a few laps around the rodeo pen. With a lighting quick time of 2.61 seconds, Veil Collins snagged the victory.
The first set of Ranch Bronc riders had the crowd on their feet with excitement. One good ride by Tristan Taylor gave him a score of 76. While each of the first horses to buck from the chutes got off without a hitch, the last horse decided he would be stubborn and refused to exit his chute after multiple hearty attempts from the rider and rodeo crew. This earned the rider a re-run at the beginning of the second set of Ranch Bronc riding.
Team roping followed and duos of riders took their turn at attempting to rope a good sized calf to the ground. This was preceded by the second set of Ranch Bronc riding, which proved just as thrilling as the first.
The ribbon roping event saw some quick improvisation, as no ribbon could be found on the premises. Instead, a rider lassoed a calf, while a runner ran across the arena to rip off a piece of caution tape tied to the calf’s tail and run it back over to the finish line.
Barrel racing saw three separate categories. During the peewee barrels, a three year old took her first ride ever around the ring, led by her big sister. The junior barrel racing and open barrel racing took place after, both with a large set of women competing for the cash prize.
Just after the sun had set below the hills, the most anticipated spectacle of the night began. Bulls came flying from the chutes as men gripped tight to the rope, free hand waving manically in the air, hoping their ride lasted through to the eight second buzzer.
“We had a really great turn out,” said Santos. “We had quite a few contestants that traveled two to three hours to come and compete in our little community event and the spectator turn-out was great. Families got to enjoy a nice day out watching the rodeo with beautiful weather.”