Saturday morning posed an ideal setting for horse riders from around the community to join in the 60th running of the Jackass Mail Run, a traditional staple event in Porterville and Springville. While the sun beat down and warmed the earth throughout the day, the large pack of riders took a 17-mile long journey from Porterville to the Springville Post Office to deliver the mail.
Just before 8 a.m., Wagonmaster Troy Pendley and a group of wagon riders piled into the stagecoach ready to begin the journey through Porterville and down Highway 190, eventually ending at the Springville Post Office.
At Evan’s Feed a larger group of riders waited patiently on their horses for Pendley and his crew to come riding down the street. Around 8:30 a.m., gunshots rang out down D Street signaling the approach of Pendley and the beginning of the group ride to Springville.
Riders of all ages were ready to hit the route. Entire families had come out with their horses and saddles for the beautiful weekend ride. Groups of friends in boots, spurs, fancy long sleeved shirts and cowboy hats rode in small groups together as they trekked down the route.
Right around 11 a.m., after finding their way to Highway 190, the long line of riders, with Pendley leading the way, rounded the corner to Success Lake. Cars slowed and veered to the side to give the riders, and their law enforcement chauffeurs, room to trot. The lake vista point parking lot was full of onlookers excited to watch the group of cowboys and cowgirls pass by. Some cars even pulled to the side of the road to record video of the equestrian parade.
Near noon the group arrived at Antlers where food and drink for both rider and horse was enjoyed. Trailers and vehicles that had traveled the route earlier had stopped at Antlers to join in on lunch with the Jackass Mail Run group and provide a resting stop for their friends and family making the journey in the sun.
After lunch and remounting their horses, the group’s journey down Highway 190 continued for more than three hours, until the line finally made their way to the Springville Rodeo Grounds. Pendley and his crew guided the line of tired horses into the grounds, where those who were not in the stagecoach and wagon that followed jumped off their sweaty horses and began relaxing from the long ride. The wagonmaster and fellow crew mates hit the road again to finish the ride into Springville, mail in hand.
But as the shrunken group approached the post office, a gang of bandits blocked off the stagecoach’s route, firing dozens of shots into the air in an attempt to dissuade Pendley and his Tombstone-esque wagonmates. A shootout ensued, but the wagonmaster and his group prevailed.
Just after 5 p.m., the wooden box of mail was lifted from the stagecoach and carried into the Springville Post Office.
“The Jackass Mail Run Committee is both humbled and grateful for the outpouring of support the event received this year,” said Tonya Childree, Leisure Services Supervisor for the City of Porterville. “From all of those who helped plan and put on the event to those who traveled from around the state to participate in the ride. This year's run was a huge success and we couldn't be more pleased with how the day turned out.
“Special thank you goes out to all of the riders who essentially make the ride what it is. Big thank you as well to our local law enforcement agencies, our sponsors and to all of those that support us and have kept this tradition going for 60 years! We look forward to seeing everyone in 2024 when we do it all over again. LONG LIVE THE JACKASS MAIL RUN!!”