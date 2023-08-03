The community came out despite the heat to enjoy a free and KJUG Concert in Centennial Park scheduled to featur Drake Milligan and Josiah Siska, as well as have a great time at the 40th annual National Night Out proudly sponsored by the Porterville Police Department on Tuesday night.
PPD Officer Marcial Morales said NNO is a day where the PPD enjoys getting together with the people they serve.
As announced by the KJUG presenter, unfortunately Milligan had to pull out due to illness, but promised to come back and entertain the community when he could. So the KJUG crew had to scramble Monday night, and they found Caiden Wallace from Springville, to fill in for Milligan.
Wallace performed a marvelous set of music, followed by Siska. Both musicians were incredibly talented, and the large crowd enjoyed the show.
The Porterville Police Department made 2,000 hot dogs for the community to enjoy, and all the fixings, and the Porterville Exchange Club graciously made snow cones and gave them out to people, which helped tremendously to counteract the effects of the heat.
There were about 60 different booths helping celebrate NNO and it was a fun and successful night.
Families with their children participated in games at booths, enjoyed special food, watched demonstrations, and met community partners and a number of public safety agencies, including Porterville Police, the Porterville Fire Department, Tulare County Sheriff's Office, the California Highway Patrol, and Imperial Ambulance who were all out meeting the community, and engaging with children and their families.
The good feelings and camaraderie, and enthusiasm made it a great evening, and everyone enjoyed themselves, despite the heat.
People played corn hole (bean bag toss), and kids enjoyed spinning wheels at various booths to win prizes, and families walked down Main Street, enjoying spending time together.
And one of the huge draws besides the PPD vehicles like the police car, and SWAT all terrain vehicle, and the other first responders, were the astoundingly real looking dinosaur puppets from Dinosaur Kingdom Entertainment (DKE).
Children and adults alike were enthralled by the marvelous large puppet of the Tyrannosaurus Rex, the baby dinosaur that could move its eyes, and the other dinosaur puppets that puppeteers Kristeena Lindley, Jorge Scott, and the rest of the puppeteering team showed people.
Porterville Exchange Club President Alex Larson said he was glad the club was able to serve cold refreshments, thanks to those such as Felipe Martinez and other members.
Cesar Gonzalez was enjoying the evening with his daughter Luna Hernandez-Gonzalez, 8, and her best friend Avianah Corona. Luna enjoyed looking at the dinosaurs, and she said, "I liked petting the Brachiosaurus."
Cesar, who was clearly enjoying the evening, said, "It's a beautiful night."
NNO is a community-building campaign that takes place across the nation, U.S. territories and on military bases worldwide on the first Tuesday in August. It promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. The event enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. And it brings police and law enforcement together with neighbors in positive circumstances.
Burton School District board member Daniel Figueroa. David Shimer, recently named Burton Superintendent, Jim Maples Academy principal Kirk Stinson and Irene Ortega, Burton communications officer, was also at the NNO and meeting the public.
Shimer said it was great to see all of the community organizations coming together with families and law enforcement in a positive supportive manner, and "the smiling kids coming to our Burton School booth make it all worthwhile."
"I was very fortunate to be here," said Jorge Scott, Puppeteer of the Baby Dinosaur from DKE, "and see the reactions of the kids to the Dinosaur puppets."
Paramedics from Imperial Ambulance were glad they were not needed officially on the warm night, but they said they demonstrated and showed both children and adults hands only CPR and let them see inside the ambulance and the ambulance equipment.