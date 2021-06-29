Shortly after COVID closed the doors at Treasures — a thrift shop owned and operated by the nonprofit Central California Family Crisis Center, Inc. — a window opened. Or, in this case, windows. And they are on Main Street.
“We sold the old building last winter,” said Richard Osborne, board member of the Central California Family Crisis Center.
The new place has 6,000 square feet of space, Osborne said. Although the old building had an approximate 4,000 feet, it was divided by an upstairs, not available to the public but used as storage and offices, and a downstairs divided into “nooks and crannies.”
“The new area is definitely larger and with an expanse area there is more usable space,” Osborne said.
Slated for a grand opening for early to mid July, Treasures rescues items too good to destroy. The new store is now located at 30 North Main St., adjacent to the new District Attorney cornerstone building on Main and Olive Street.
Owned and operated by the nonprofit CCFCC — the shop has been open for more than 30 years, with revenue from the store helping to support the FCC and its mission of providing resources and assistance to victims of domestic violence and the homeless in the Porterville area. In addition, residents at CCFCC's shelter which provides a safe refuge for victims of domestic violence, are offered vouchers to shop for clothing or other necessities at Treasures.
“A unique feature of Treasures, when compared to some thrift stores, is that all donations stay local and benefit the local community,” said Osborne. “All donations are sorted, cleaned, priced and sold right at the facility.”
The new location will now offer a blend of new and used items and clothing said retail director Lori Ontiveros.
In addition, the store has numerous collectibles, and is arranged with areas for different items.
“We have an area just for books, scrapbooking, cards and candles and another area for cookbooks,” Ontiveros said. Other parts of the store are arranged with themed items. A handyman section is filled with tools, clippers, hedgers and more.
“Before we had a tiny area for handyman things and it was very confined,” Ontiveros said. “Now we can spread things out and offer a lot more.”
Before, Ontiveros said, the old building had many nooks and crannies throughout the small building.
“We’ve grown but the configuration has changed,” she said. “We’re trying to figure it out and doing the best we can.”
There are no public restrooms, she said, but they do have two fitting rooms.
“We are working on getting everything organized as we work on it. We critique and make it better,” Ontiveros said. “We roll with the punches, making things work as we need to and filtering in what we have to. It’s better now for wheelchairs and scooters, and we have ramps. Before certain areas were blocked off from view and now we can see everywhere, which we hope will eliminate unsavory behavior.”
Ontiveros said those who attempt to steal aren't stealing from her, but from the clients and women at the shelter.
The children areas have everything from numerous new and gently-used toys to clothing and shoes. Near the toys is a sporting-goods area. There's also a book area featuring books, candles, scrapbooking materials, cards and cookbooks. An art section has wooden easels.
“We have a lot of photo frames and my thought is to place them all in the same area. That is my goal. If someone wants a frame, they just come and look in one place,” Ontiveros said.
Other areas will feature men’s clothing and items, a teen section, household items section, and a rack filled with swimwear.
“Because we were not opened last year, our swim stock is from the past year,” Ontiveros said. “This store changes constantly because our donations have changed.”
The women’s section will offer new and used items. The new, and delicately-used high brands will be in the same area but separated. They also offer two fitting rooms.
“People are not always willing to part with their loved clothing but sometimes they have to make space and bring us their used but nice clothing,” Ontiveros said.
All of the profit helps subsidize the costs associated with CCFCC.
“The nice thing is we will now have the ability to take in furniture,” Ontiveros said. ‘We can sort and take in items in the (back warehouse part of) the building.”
There was simply no room whatsoever to have furniture at the previous location, Ontiveros said. And upholstered furniture – couches, chairs, love seats – aren't acceptable, but wooden furniture is fine, she said.
“We have a brand new, beautiful crib that has never been used,” Ontiveros said.
The box was destroyed so they removed it and put it together and it's perfect, she said.
“We tell people if they know someone who is having a baby shower, come here. We have many new baby items. There is no tax, costs less than at a regular store – and they are brand new,” said Ontiveros as she pointed out a baby high-chair.
Gently-used or new clothing and items are accepted, Ontiveros said, as well as collectibles, jewelry and other items.
“Items too good to destroy are rescued,” Ontiveros said. “But it really depends on the item and the condition.”
Once they open, they will accept items through their back door from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“The process is unpack, sort, clean, price and place on the floor,” Ontiveros said.
The back area will also feature a new washer and dryer, something they’ve never had before, and offer a place to store out-of-season clothing and items.
“We learned to some degree with COVID closing our doors in March (2020) and we suddenly had zero income until now to see the value of this,” Osborne said. “This store will be a great help in meeting the needs.”
Monetary donations are also accepted at the CCFCC’s main office at 211 N. Main Street.
Ontiveros said they're looking at opening in early July following a walk-thru of the business by the City.