More than 60 students took the stage to receive their diplomas at the Porterville Adult School (PAS) Class of 2022 graduation ceremony held at the Buck Shaffer Theater at Porterville Memorial Auditorium on Tuesday night.
While 100 students had graduated from the PAS diploma courses over the 2021-2022 school year, some of them had already received their diplomas earlier in the year, resulting in only 67 students walking the stage on Tuesday.
After meeting behind the auditorium for a quick class photo, and shortly after 6 p.m., “Pomp and Circumstance” began to play through the auditorium's speakers announcing the beginning of the ceremony. Through the entrance doors walked the long line of graduates who were greeted by loud cheers from proud friends and family members. After filing onto the stage and finding their seats, PAS Director of Education Dr. Larriann Torrez headed to the podium to welcome the audience and introduce PAS staff, the Porterville Unified School District (PUSD) Administration and PUSD’s Board of Trustees.
Once her introductions were made, Torrez was proud to have three student speakers take the microphone to speak to the crowded auditorium.
The first of three graduates to speak was Ambar Perez Rodriguez. Rodriguez spoke about the struggles of completing her education after falling pregnant her freshman year of high school.
She explained she chose to leave her schooling to take care of her daughter who had been diagnosed with a health issue that needed her full attention. Rodriguez eventually decided to return to school, enrolled at Porterville College and completed the steps she needed to take to receive her diploma on Tuesday evening.
“I did it,” said Rodriguez. “Or, I should say, we all did it. Throughout all of the challenges that life hit us with, I would not be here tonight if it wasn’t for my whole family. I would not be standing here today to receive my diploma.”
Martina Salas approached the podium after Rodriguez found her seat, and delivered her commencement speech in Spanish. Although she started nervously, Salas got emotional when she began to speak about her family and the support they have given her through her time at PAS. She also thanked her professors and was met with a loud round of applause as she finished up her speech.
The last graduate to speak for the night was Travis Miller, whose speech was short and sweet. Miller started by cracking a couple of jokes, before thanking his family and his best friend for all of their support. He also shouted out one of his professors for their continued guidance throughout his time at PAS.
Once Miller returned to his seat with the rest of his class, Torrez shared some heartfelt words. with her graduates.
“To the adults graduating tonight, I would like to congratulate each of you,” said Torrez. “You did it. Remember that this is just the beginning of a new journey for each of you. All of you now have the opportunity to go to college or a career. Regardless of which direction you take, getting your high school diploma or equivalency was the first step. Keep going and know you can do anything that you set your mind to.”
After a round of applause, Torrez announced PAS staff would be helping her present the graduates with their diplomas and asked the back row of students to rise. One by one, each student presented their name card to the staff member at the microphone and walked across the auditorium stage to shake hands with the PUSD Administration. Each graduate was handed their diplomas by Torrez and posed for a photo.
After each student on stage received their diploma, Torrez instructed them to turn their tassels, signifying the official graduation of each student.
The graduates were then released to celebrate their bug moment with their family and friends outside of the auditorium.
A New Journey Begins: More than 60 graduate from Adult School
- BY ALEXIS ESPINOZA For The Recorder
