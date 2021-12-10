The community of Porterville has taken the song “We Need A Little Christmas” to heart. Actually on Friday, December 17, the song could be renamed “We Need A Lot of Christmas” as far as Porterville is concerned.
If those in the community time it just right they could actually participate in no less than five Christmas activities all on the same day, although it would obviously be difficult as they would cram a lot of Christmas in at once as there are activities that are being held simultaneously.
But those in the community can take in the model train show at the Porterville Historical Museum, Frost Fest at the Porterville Fairgrounds, the candelight tour at the Zalud House, the Christmas Caroling Parade and the Ballet Folklorico Winter Performance by local student Folklorico dancers all on Friday, December 17.
Of course it makes more sense to make a weekend of it as the model train show, Frost Fest and candlelight tour at the Zalud House continues on other days.
The model train show continues at the museum today and Saturday, December 17 and 18, December 20-23 and December 27-31. Hours each day are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $8 for adults and free for children.
Frost Fest is a new holiday lighting festival being featured at the Porterville Fairgrounds. The walk-thru lighting park will feature monolith light displays, a Communal Christmas tree, a Snow Zone every 30 minutes, a community stage with entertainment, photos with Santa and his helpers, unique “selfie” displays for photo-ops, a Christmas Tree Decorating contest and holiday gift booths featuring local artists and food and drinks.
The event will be featured each day from December 17 through January 1 from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. and hours will be extended on Fridays and Saturdays to 10:30 p.m. The event will be closed on Christmas Day.
In addition there will be a “Hot Toddy” Christmas bar. Cost is free for ages 0-4, $12 for ages 5-12 and $17 for ages 13 and up. For more information visit www.frostfest.net.
CHRISTMAS CAROLING PARADE
It's the second annual Christmas Caroling Parade, but there will actually be two parades this year and there could be as many as four.
Event organizer Doris Qualls said there will be two separate groups parading through town this year and could be as many as four. The Christmas Carol Parade is an event in which people drive through Porterville in their lit up and decorated vehicles while “singing” Christmas carols.
Actually a PA system is set up in which Christmas music is played while those participating shout out Christmas greetings. But Qualls said it's still “like old fashioned caroling. There is just something about a car parade.”
This year's event will begin at Porterville Church of the Nazarene at 6 p.m. All of those participating will eventually drive down Main Street giving those a chance to go to Main Street to see some sort of nighttime Christmas Parade.
Qualls started the event last year after the Children's Christmas Parade was canceled due to COVID-19 to bring “joy, especially with COVID.”
She added with the Children's Christmas Parade being moved to a Saturday morning, it's nice to hold this nighttime event again. It's planned for the Children's Christmas Parade to be held at night again next year.
Qualls didn't know what to expect last year but 150 vehicles ended up participating. “That's a long, long string of cars,” she said. “I was surprised to see it blow up so big last year. It was just crazy. It was a big deal. It was really, really cool.”
Qualls was born and raised in Porterville but now lives in Visalia. She wasn't going to do the parade this year but people kept asking her on Facebook to bring it back. “People would message me to do it,” she said.
So Qualls got a later start this year and again doesn't know what to expect. “There's no way of knowing how many cars there will be,” she said.
But it's likely the parade will be an annual event. “As long as there's a good turnout we'll keep doing it for sure,” Qualls said.
Qualls added she wants to make sure the entire community of Porterville is covered during the event. For more information on the event visit this link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/4611541792269542/permalink/4611558705601184/
ZALUD HOUSE, BALLET FOLKLORICO
The candelight tours at the Zalud House begin tonight. Tours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today, Saturday, December 17 and 18. Cost is $3 for adults and $1 for children. The tours feature special seasonal displays, vintage decorations and yuletide piano music.
The Ballet Folklorico Winter Performance will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, December 17. Doors open at 6 p.m.