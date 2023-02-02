Editor's Note: Poterville College professor emeritus Jacinto Gardea is working as an English Language Fellow, an ELF, in Laos, as part of the U.S. State Department's English Fellow Program. Gardea's journal on his experiences will be featured periodically in The Recorder.
I spent my second weekend in Laos evaluating 38 essays written by 19 Laotian university sophomores and juniors who are competing for scholarships that will grant them a semester at an American university (8 criteria “and please write comments”). On average they have spent seven years studying English, and their writing skills could get them through a Freshman Composition course at a top-notch university. Their intellect is razor-sharp, their determination fueled by a glowing admiration and curiosity about the U.S. The faculty and staff at Porterville College who annually sift through the mountain of scholarship applications know exactly how I feel now: exhausted but with a renewed sense a group of extraordinary scholars will soon be impacting our world.
It takes 12 hours to cross the Pacific and reach Tokyo, seven more to reach Bangkok, and then a mere 50 minutes to land at Vientiane, the bustling capital of Laos. A bit dazed from jetlag, I was soon transported to the new U.S. Embassy, where several officials “oriented” me on safety, health, and procedural matters. I half-listened since I’d been through an even more grueling orientation at the even bigger American Embassy in Lima, Peru in 2019. A stern mother hen, the U.S. Embassy wants its people safe (no riding on motorcycles, hear?) and to stay away from problematic locations and situations — enough said.
Because the left ventricle of the heart of an English Language Fellowship is in the classrooms and lecture halls of schools and universities, where we share our experience and skills in English Language teaching with colleagues from a host country — we learn much from them in the process. The right ventricle is in the communities where we are assigned to live and serve as we work on a secondary project. That afternoon of my arrival, I wobbled down an avenue and was surprised to see the headquarters of the Laotian Red Cross. I made a beeline to it.
I explained who I was to a young man who didn’t understand me but who quickly produced an administrator who could. To warm his heart, I told him my blood type is O (universal), and if the Red Cross staff ever needs any of it, they’ll be most welcome. I also told him I’d be spending most of my time in Savannakhet and asked if he would please put me in contact with the Red Cross folks there, and he said he’d do it gladly. We exchanged business cards.
The thought of finding a secondary project on my first day on Lao soil revived me a little, so I made my way back to the 4-star Dhavara Boutique Hotel (plenty of time to rough it later) thinking about the video that had impacted me the most in the pre-departure orientation (Yes, layers of orientation!), titled A History of Exchanges (YouTube).
After the world-wide devastation of World War 1 (“The war to end all wars”), a few individuals in Washington started thinking seriously about how to get people to deal with each other as human beings rather than as military adversaries. But we humans are generally slow to learn, and soon World War II spawned a second tsunami of human and physical devastation.
Fortunately, one of the individuals who now sought ways to prevent military conflicts was the man who had been the Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force in Europe: General Dwight D. Eisenhower, who soon found himself in the White House, thinking and saying such things as “Just as war begins in the minds of men, so does peace,” and “We are engaged in the most worthwhile purpose there is in the world today, to help build the road to an enduring peace…” (1956). He invited the most astute people he could find to the White House and challenged them with three fundamental questions:
How do dispel ignorance?
How do we strengthen friendships?
How do we learn about others?
In Congress he had a few allies, the most prominent among them being Arkansas Senator J. William Fulbright, who was to become the longest serving chairman in the history of the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. The story goes Senator Fulbright (a bright former Rhodes Scholar) attached to a large congressional bill the proposal that was to become the Fulbright-Hays Act, which stamped into legislative concrete a remarkable three-prong program of cultural, educational, and professional exchanges under the umbrella of the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs of the United States Department of State. Which is why I'm one of 200 English Language Fellows working with colleagues from more than 100 countries — and why some happy and intelligent Lao university students will soon realize their life-long dream of studying and experiencing the United States in all its facets during their semester in an American University.