Editor's Note: Poterville College professor emeritus Jacinto Gardea is working as an English Language Fellow, an ELF, in Laos, as part of the U.S. State Department's English Fellow Program. Gardea's journal on his experiences will be featured periodically in The Recorder.
You become an English Language Fellow not because you want to be a tourist — because even if you saved diligently, 2 or 3 months of travel in another country will carve a hole in the heart of your teacher savings like the one the wind blows through in Paul Simon’s “Graceland.” An English language fellowship is a 10-month tour of an entire country, with maybe 2-3 trips to a neighboring country thrown in. It comes with a moderate stipend ($35,000) and living allowance ($16,387). But the application process is lengthy and the qualifying criteria stiff.
To qualify for a fellowship, you need a master’s degree in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages, TESOL, linguistics — or, my case, a straight master’s in English. You also need a successful and well-documented curriculum vitae (résumé).
The English Language Fellow program is administered by Georgetown University, so if the folks in Washington conclude you look good on paper, they’ll invite you to a video interview in which you’ll have 30 minutes to convince the person on the other side you’re the real thing. If you clear that hurtle, your now extensive application docket gets sent to the American embassies of the countries you previously selected. Then you sit (or stand) and wait…
Eventually, if the folks in one of those embassies conclude you’re worth a try, they invite you to your second 30-minute interview. To be equally fair to all candidates, they ask a specific number of questions pertaining to specific topics, which they’ll be kind enough to list at the start of the interview. The challenge, then, is to not ramble too long in any one topic area because you may not leave enough time to speak on the other topics — which would not be good for your overall rating. These single interviewers are all business and have other applicants to speak to, so you need to be prepared, concise, and convincing.
My own approach was to type my talking points in 48-font on 8 sheets of paper, which I then taped onto a rectangular cardboard with a square section in the bottom cut out so it fit around my laptop like a ceremonial Aztec headdress. That way, I could shoot a lance at my notes with minimal eye-movement since you don’t want the interviewer thinking you’re reading some side notes, which you are. If you do well in this second interview with that don’t-mess-around guy (or, my case, 2 women), you’ll only get this: a vague promise they will get back to you soon.
But you don’t want them to get back to you soon. What you want is for someone at Georgetown to send you an email informing you — you fortunate soul — the embassy that interviewed you has decided to offer you a contract! That’s what you want.
And if you get that email, you’ll be walking on air for seven weeks… OK, maybe seven days, but you’ll be telling everyone the good news, especially your cat, who won’t like hearing you’ll soon be leaving (“For ten whole months!?”). It’s like winning the National Spelling Bee, or finally getting your green card, i.e., permanent U.S. residency.
And if you do get that email, it’s because you demonstrated a throbbing love for teaching the English language — and the ways you’d like to share that passion with folks from other countries. Of course, it’s not all peaches and cream: the $35,000 stipend is taxable income (What!?), so best to leave a sizeable portion untouched.
Anyway, for me, the email from Washington was perfectly timed. My partner and brother, poet Henry Reneau, and I had just finished renovating the second and last rental I ever hope to see in my life — the ordeal lasted nine months. The only thing pleasurable about it was during those months Hank I became familiar with Robert Johnson, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, B.B. King, Big Mama Thornton, Muddy Waters, Aretha Franklin, John Lee Hooker, Janis Joplin, Howlin’ Wolf, and Bonnie Raitt — the list seems endless now. Then came the heavy weights of rock (“AC/DC—the best rock band ever!”), throbbing over his narrations of the nooks and crannies of his former long and successful crime life (“Mama tol me, ‘Henrii! Be da best at wat yu du!’”). The reason he turned to crime is a story for another time, and maybe another medium, but I’m proud he’s my brother.
But don’t go thinking I dropped my tool belt and breezed into the American Embassy in Laos. I developed a good bit of English language teaching stuff throughout those months — because it’s simply impossible for me to pause the endless search for more effective ways to get folks excited about oral and written English. I like the way Lady Gaga puts it: “Baby, I was (trained) that way!”
P.S. For those interested in applying, here are two links:
https://exchanges.state.gov/us/program/english-language-fellow-program and https://cop.elprograms.org