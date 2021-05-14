It's one of Porterville's hidden gems and best kept secrets but Cathy Capone and many other volunteers are doing everything they can to change that.
The Tule River Parkway community gardens continue to take shape and are definitely adding to the beauty of the parkway which is filled with beautiful foliage, trees and flowers right now. Capone continues to encourage the community to take advantage of the asphalt-paved path and to take a look at the gardens. The path is a spot in the community where people can take a walk or a bicycle ride.
“It's a beautiful asset in Porterville where (people) can safely walk during the day with their children,” said Capone, volunteer project manager and president of the Tule River Parkway Association who maintains the community gardens along the parkway's path.
The parkway path runs from Highway 65 to Main Street and Capone said the City of Porterville plans to extend the path to Plano in the upcoming year. There are 16 community gardens located in section of the path.
Capone admitted access to the path may not be well-known and may be a hinderance to those taking advantage of what it has to offer. The main entrance to where the community gardens are is off of Jaye heading south as right at the end of the Tule River Bridge in which one turns right into the driveway where there's a huge parking lot.
But it can be easily missed. Capone said the Tule River Parkway Association is working on rectifying that problem by placing a sign there to let people know that's where they can turn off.
Another access to the back of the section where the community gardens is off of Springville where one can turn right at the stoplight on Jaye and then turn right onto Oakview.
There are now 16 community gardens along the path. Those who have adopted and planted gardens along the path are the Monache Environmental Sciences Academy, the Barrone family, Girl Scout 638, Alianza Ecologista, the Burton School District and the Alta Peak Chapter California Native Plant Society.
Circle J-Norris Ranch lead instructor Nancy Bruce has also adopted her own garden. The family of Don Zuckswert, the founder of the Tule River Parkway Association, has also donated a memorial garden in his honor.
This weekend three more gardens will be established. Gladis Plumlee and the City of Porterville Youth Commission has adopted gardens to be planted Saturday and fourth through eighth grade cadet students from the Burton School District and Strathmore have adopted a garden to be planted on Sunday.
Capone said three gardens planted along the pathway need to be adopted. Capone has obtained a $25,000 Wildlife Outdoors matching grant from U.S. Fish and Wildlife. The grant has been matched by the volunteer hours that have been put into the project. Capone said other small contributions have been received to support the association as well.
Those who want to adopt a garden, contribute or volunteer to the association can call Capone, 361-9164.