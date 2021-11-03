Hap and Marilyn Meredith of Springville recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
A West Coast high school girl, Marilyn Mitchell, met an East Coast sailor, Arnold Meredith, Jr., (aka Hap) on a blind date. They married in 1951. On October 24, 2021, they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. At the time they wed, no one thought the marriage would last more than a year.
Her family had settled in Grass Valley, Calif., at least by 1854 when a baby girl was born into the family. His family landed on the shores of Maryland in 1663 and never went any farther west. Her home life was a quintessential example of a Los Angeles family: her father worked for a major Hollywood studio (Paramount) while her mother stayed home to raise two daughters. There were lots of cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents close enough to see regularly. In Hap's family there were also a lot of close relatives, but his mother had died when he was five years old, and his father was an itinerant worker who left him in the care of his grandmother and a couple of old maid aunts.
These two people from opposite ends of the country found a way to make it work for 70 years — through five children, many deployments (including three to Viet Nam), and the ordinary ups and downs of married life. They lived in Oxnard, Calif., for 25 years before moving to Springville in 1981 where they continue to enjoy living.
Their children and spouses were able to celebrate their special day with them at a family gathering: Dana Van Scoy (Michael) of Murrieta, Lisa Aguilar (Henry) of Springville, Lori Owens (Rick) of Roseville and Matthew Meredith (Elaina) of Springville. Their other son, Mark Meredith (Leah), died in 2000. The couple has 11 grandchildren and one deceased grandson, 21 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren as well as many other much-loved children who have been a part of their lives.
One thing the young married couple did have in common was their love of God and family and a belief in Jesus Christ as well as being too stubborn to give up!