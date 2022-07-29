Grandparents Raising Grandchildren expected about 300 families at their annual backpack giveaway at Summit Collegiate High School on Friday.
All sorts of surprises for families were outside the cafeteria at SCHS as they waited to enter the cafeteria to begin the school supply gathering adventure.
Dinosaur Kingdom Entertainment staff posed with their large puppet cloth dinosaurs and stood with children and had photos taken, there was upbeat music playing and kids were enjoying themselves despite the heat and humidity.
Kristina Lindley of DKE said they entertain and educate with fossils all over California and Oregon.
Starbucks offered fruit tea refreshments as well as cake pops, and there were sweet drinks for the children, as well as hot dogs for lunch.
Before students received their backpacks they entered the High School cafeteria, and parents or guardians signed in and they received a passport from volunteers which they marked off as they visited each sponsor table where they received school supplies or other fun useful items, had their face painted, or other activities.
Burton School District board vice president Jay Rice said he appreciated all the organizers and volunteers who created the backpack giveaway to help families when their children return to school.
Mary Higgins and her daughter, Wren, 17, were volunteering. They both helped set up, and Wren said, "I'm glad I came early to help set up the cafeteria, and the bags full of school supplies for the back packs.”
Wren and Claire Williams-Carson were doing face painting, and other students were also volunteering.
Denise Carson, director of the event, said, "Our vendors are really important, and without their support we couldn't do this. I appreciate all the support from our many sponsors, they are always so gracious and giving."
Dominic and Julian Narvaiz, 13, and 8, were going to each sponsor table and getting school supplies and some fun items. Dominic said, "Everything is great for the community, and we are thankful for the donations."
A grandparent, Ranay Torres, said, "OMG, this is so exciting, and very inspirational for the children. It's just so peaceful and blessed."
Ariel Padilla was carrying a bag full of school supplies for her daughter Evelyn Padilla, 6, who was given a pretty shell pink backpack, when they handed in the full passport to volunteers.
Ariel said, "This looks awesome, and we'll definitely sign up next year."
Outside hot dogs with all the fixings were available for families, and Dominic and Julian were enjoying lunch.
Another teenager, Kendra Wall, was also helping face paint and said she was having a fun time. She's excited to attend Monache in August.
After the backpacks and school supplies were all given away, there was a free door prize drawing.
Sponsors for the backpack giveaway were J and R Meat, Save Mart, Stafford's Chocolates, the City of Porterville, Grocery Outlet, Family Crisis Center, Porterville Kiwanis, Tulare County Step Up, Target, Walmart D.C., Early Childhood Development Org., Tulare County Sheriff's Office, Family Care Health Network, Imagine Art Center, State Farm, Dinosaur Kingdom, Summit Collegiate High School, Burton school District and Second Baptist Church.