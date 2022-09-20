A large group of women enjoyed having high tea at the stunningly decorated exhibit room at the Porterville Museum on Saturday.
Glistening white tablecloths, colorful vintage teapots and a large variety of colorful antique teacups and saucers with lovely flower arrangements made an invitingly festive occasion even more special.
Along with the tea there were assorted crustless finger sandwiches, cookies, dainty pastries, chocolate and vanilla piroulines and more enticing sweets on tiered trays.
Along with the high tea, there was a drawing with assorted items, from flower arrangements, a drawing by a well known artist, glassware, and more.
Before the drawing, Frankie Feldman, who restored the fabulous collection of women's dresses from the 1890's through the 1950's, spoke. She spoke about the various vintage outfits that had been donated to the museum, the fineness of the fabrics, the incredible details and sewing to the mostly handmade garments, as well as the size of the dresses.
At the beginning of the show, Porterville Historical Museum Curator Susan Uptain encouraged the women gathered to continue drinking tea and eating, when she introduced Feldman who curated the fashion show.
She thanked museum volunteers and said, "a big thank you to Liz Faure for selling our raffle tickets."
Feldman, who repaired and restored many of the vintage dresses in the display, spoke first of all about the size of the dresses. The woman who wore the dress from the 1890s had a waist of about 22 inches and wore a corset and undergarments.
Feldman had a corset she was able to show everyone, made with stays, and laced up the back. It had extra ties on the sides to nip in the waist to make an hour-glass figure.
The clothes were so small Uptain had to order mannequins from Asia, because the clothes couldn't be displayed on regular U.S. store mannequins. Feldman also said in the 1890's women wore huge hats.
There was a gorgeous blue wool long dress and overtunic from the 1910's with stunning details, and lace up shoes, a brown riding habit with heavy layers of fabric and a silk blouse from the 1910's.
After World War I, fashions changed, in 1920 women got the vote, and hemlines went up, showed a blue silk velvet dress from the 1920's, with cream silk blouse, and blue silk vest or over garment.
Many of the outfits were velvet or silk, which were expensive fabrics at any time with wonderful toque hats, often worn on the side. In the 20's to 30's women cropped their hair short, often with curls or in a bob, sometimes in a boyish style. They also started painting their faces, and waists went down again.
Women even bound their breasts, to make their figures look long and lean. It became fashionable to smoke and drink and that's when shoes with straps became popular.
Feldman showed a few pictures from the 20's to the assembled women, talking about women sometimes “cross-dressing” in the 20's, or wearing long flowing dresses over pants.
She spoke about flapper dresses with long fringe, and often embroidered, but said they didn't have one in the collection.
There was a multicolored silk dress with a handkerchief hemline, beaded on the back. It would be worn with long necklaces and heeled, strapped, or flat shoes.
Another dress of feather light white linen looked almost like a wedding dress, or summer frock.
Hats and gloves became popular again in the 1930's, and the museum has a nice small collection of hats.
In the exhibit, there's a US Navy WWII WAVES women's utility uniform from the 1940's made of blue wool. Feldman explained during World War II all kinds of cloth was rationed, so the designers or couturiers came up with the Navy suit which was worn by a local woman.
There was also a 1950's cocktail dress made of a diamond print silk in cream, blue, and lavender colors with a large flared skirt. It would be worn with a crinoline, or layer of a tulle petticoat. Feldman said it would be worn with pumps or open top sandals with gloves. She said normally these types of dresses were worn by teenagers during the 50's.
During the tea party and fashion show Feldman was wearing a cotton black and white flared dress that belonged to her mother, with a white cotton knit jacket, from the 1950's or early 1960's.
Everyone thanked Feldman for her fabulous presentation. It was so interesting many didn't want the fashion show to end.
"The museum events this year are awesome. The tea featured all my favorite things; good conversations, good food, and an excellent program about vintage clothing," said Shirley Hickman.
Her friend Joyce Freeman said, "This was just delightful. I was at the last one."
Hickman mentioned their husbands were part of the group who first put the trains out at Christmas time at the museum.
"This was beautifully done and delightful. They put a lot of effort into organizing the show and the tea," said Margaret Stinson with appreciation.
Karen Stover said the tea was lovely and delicious and she thought the presentation was informative. "The decorations were beautiful and the table setting were awesome. Beautiful English China and vintage teapots.”
Kim Baumgardner said it was the perfect tea party with treats and the decor. And the vintage fashions were fascinating, she said.
And the company was awesome, said Teresa Harbin.
Brigette Bonnet, who's Frankie Feldman's niece, spoke about how her grandmother loved to sew and make Halloween costumes. They all sewed, and her daughter is working on a master's in Costume Technology at San Diego State.
Everyone had a marvelous time and they all suggested people go to the museum to see the fabulous women's collection of women's costumes.