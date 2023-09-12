CARSON - Tears fell as Eduardo Gomez did his best to describe what seeing his son play collegiate soccer meant to him.
“It’s just a joy to me seeing him play at this level,” Eduardo said before pausing to wipe tears away. “Seeing him chasing that dream that he has, the passion he has for the game. I’m so, so proud of him.”
Eduardo’s son is Strathmore High School soccer alum Enrique “Quique” Gomez. Enrique was a four-year varsity player for the Spartans and also on the football team that won the state championship in 2017.
After playing at Taft College, Enrique transferred to NCAA Division II Western Oregon University (WOU) in 2022 where he joined the men’s soccer team for its first-ever season. This past weekend, he returned to California as a member of the Wolves and played against Cal State Dominguez Hills on Thursday and Cal State San Marcos on Saturday.
In the stands for both games were his parents and family members. Eduardo coached his son since he was 10 and as a junior varsity coach for Strathmore High School he never missed his son’s games. He and his wife, Norma, did their best to always make their son’s games and this didn’t change when Enrique moved out of state.
“We have gone to Oregon to watch him play,” Eduardo said. “Even though it’s a long drive, it’s completely worth it.”
Against Dominguez Hills, Enrique stood on the field in WOU’s white and red donning a captain’s armband he’s worn since joining the Wolves. Throughout his entire collegiate career, Enrique has always proudly worn the captain’s armband.
To reach his dreams of playing soccer at a high level, Enrique had to sacrifice a lot, including moving away from home. But as one of the few male Strathmore High soccer players to ever play collegiate soccer, Enrique is showing others what can be done if they set their mind to it.
“I know I keep repeating myself but I’m very proud and even prouder that this is the case,” his father, Eduardo, said. “That means that for Strathmore kids there is hope that if you put a lot of work in – you’ve got to sacrifice a lot of things, you’ve got to sacrifice family and may have to go somewhere else – but that dream is possible. You can do that dream if you want too.”
This is Enrique’s final year playing with the Wolves. Last year, he graduated with honors after maintaining a 3.7 GPA as a student-athlete and received his bachelor's in Spanish. He's currently working towards a master's in rehabilitation counseling and plans on joining the WOU coaching staff so he can learn from head coach Michael Behonick and assistant coach Tim Kagey. Enrique plans to coach his own team one day.
