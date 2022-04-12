SPRINGVILLE — Sunshine, blue skies, bubbling creeks, birds chirping, and the viewing of more than 100 varieties of wildflowers — that's what visitors were treated to on Sunday at the 60th SCICON Barbecue and Wildflower Festival.
The annual event, minus two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attracted more than 2,800 local and traveling visitors who made the annual, or first-time, visit to the campus to take part in the festivities.
Again and again, people would say they were there for the wildflowers. Guided tours were offered through the afternoon, but many individuals took their own unguided tours as well, taking time to stop along the trails and creeks to take photographs.
“We are celebrating letting everyone come and see the campus,” said Dianne Shew, SCICON Administrator, Tulare County Office of Education, referring to it being the first return of the festival since 2019 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. “It’s great to see the whole community out. We just started and there are people everywhere.”
Children could be seen standing in line waiting to try out their lumberjack skills and saw through logs of wood, participate in games, visit with Smokey Bear, and build a Bluebird nest box.
Neil Jaentsch, of Sierra Forest Products, watched as 8-year-old Lhaksam Namgyla built a small Bluebird house, complete with a little door that opened and closed for cleaning.
“It’s an education thing for the kids,” Jaentsch said. “They have to put it together. There’s 1,000 of these out there somewhere. We ask them to put them up on poles.”
Each year, Sierra Forest Products donates all of the materials for children to build the houses.
“I started this more than 20 years ago,” Jaentsch said.
Wally Jensen, also of Sierra Forest Products, said Jaentsch has been doing it for 24 years now and as of the previous SCICON Barbecue had hit the 1,000 bird houses mark.
“We do 50 a year,” Jaentsch said. “By the end of today, it will be 1,050.”
As the children continued working, the walkway running next to the bell tower, was dedicated to long-time administrator Rick Mitchell who served from 1986 to 2014, as a naturalist, composer of many SCICON songs, lead teacher and administrator.
By the afternoon, groups of people were gathering at the bell tower for scheduled wildflower walks.
At 1 p.m., Wildflower tour guides Bob Pinto and Peter Martinez took a couple of groups out to see the wildflowers, with Pinto taking the easier route, and Martinez taking a group through an “intense 30 minute hike” climbing up rocks to an area above Listening Hill.
And after being warned to stay on the trails due to the possibilities of poison oak and rattlesnakes, Pinto led one group away, with Cecilia Pinto bringing up the back of the group, towards the Boys’ Cabins before turning towards Coulter Pine Grove.
Along the way he pointed out various flowers — Prettyface, Star of Bethel, Popcorn, Fiddleneck, Wild Rose, Skink Bush, Fiesta Flower, Queen Anne Lace, Chinese House and more — all in an array of colors, from all shades of whites and yellows, to orange, purple, blue purples and more. He talked about the Yerba Santa which natives chewed and used to quench their thirst.
“This is Indian chewing gum. It makes water taste sweet,” Pinto said before talking about the Media — a pretty yellow flower.
“It’s fantastic. I came in high school as a counselor — that was 30 years ago,” said Errin Gonzales of Porterville. “I had not been back until today.”
Over towards Listening Hill, visitors had an opportunity to hike to the top for a panoramic view of SCICON.
“There’s about 100 varieties of different wildflowers out here at this moment,” said Naturalist and SCICON secretary Gabbi Porter. “More variants will come out soon. There’s the (California) Poppies, Lupine, Goldsfield, Media, and a beautiful blue-purple Wild Hyancith,” she said. “They will also identify trees — Sycamore, Buckeye, Oak; and wild life. The most abundant is hawks, acorn woodpecker, Red tail hawks, wild turkeys. They’re pretty abundant because it’s breeding season.”
As visitors participated in the hikes, others stayed closer to the John Muir Lodge.
One family, Garrett and Renna Lamb and their 5-year-old daughter, could be seen playing along as they tried to hold their breath as they crossed the “Hold Your Breath Bridge.”
“It’s really cool. She (Lily) has come every year but this will probably be the first time she remembers it,” Garrett Lamb said.
Nearby, Ray and Jackie Robinson also enjoyed the grounds with their two children, Jensen, 3 and Kyla, 6.
“We got married here in 2012,” Jackie said. “It’s beautiful.”
In addition, visitors were also able to take in a raptor show, obtain tips on conserving resources, learn of forest management and products, learn about natural rocks and gems of Tulare County, view skulls, pelts, moss and more, and see numerous other exhibits and displays. In addition, they also had the opportunity to enjoy the famous SCICON Barbecue — made using more than 2,000 pounds of beef that simmered underground for 24 hours, and made possible by more than 40 school districts and community organizations who donated their services.
With 36 SCICON staff members volunteering for the day, along with an approximate 200 other volunteers manning booths, serving as parking attendants, greeters and servers of the annual Barbecue, the event was a huge community effort, Shew said.
And with an attendance of more than 2,800 visitors on Sunday, Shew said, Friends of SCICON was able to raise funds to continue to support the students who attend the program.
“It is a joy to see our county come together to be partners in SCICON’s work in outdoor education for our students,” Shew said and talked about “Friends of SCICON” which helps provide all the extras — sleeping bags, telescopes, tables, and a variety of supplies for the students — 9,000 sixth graders who attend for a week, and 8,000 fifth graders who attend for a day; plus 1,000 high school seniors who serve as SCICON counselors.
The SCICON program began more than 60 years ago as an experimental program at Camp Tulequoia (YMCA). That same year, 1958, Clemmie Gill donated 35 acres, which was the start of the current Clemmie Gill School of Science and Conservation — SCICON. Today, SCICON has grown to more than 1,000 acres along with 600 acres at the Circle J – Norris Ranch.
It's estimated an approximate 20,000 students will attend the two outdoor education programs this year.
“SCICON was busting at the seams with people of all ages enjoying nature. The sound of laughter and the smiles on the faces of parents and kids made all the hard work worth it,” Shew said.
Visitors also received a floral poster by wildflower artist Frances Pyles.