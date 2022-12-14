Mary Conway definitely has the heart of a Christmas champion.
The Tulare County Parole Agent made a trip to her 18th school on Tuesday at Vandalia Elementary School and came bearing gifts she placed along tables that stretched across the school's cafeteria for first and second graders to choose to receive.
It was the 18th of the 19 schools on her tour in which she provided the same chance for first and second graders to choose to receive from a large number of gifts. She concludes her tour today at Houston Elementary School in Visalia.
In all Conway will have given away 1,900 gifts to children at schools in Porterville, Woodville, Sunnyside School, Tulare and Visalia. And she paid for all the gifts out of her pocket.
Conway said she was motivated by a quote from Martin Luther King, Jr. “The time is always right to do what is right.”
She said the project to provide the 1,900 Christmas gifts for children began as a project in which she would do one good deed a day over 365 days. “It just grew from there,” said Conway on how she got to the point in which she was giving away Christmas gifts to children.
Conway, who grew up in Tulare County and has been a parole agent for 15 years, was also motivated by her own background. “I was that little kid that got kicked out of class all the time,” she said.
But she went on to graduate from high school 13th in her class. So she said she wanted to show students “there's still hope.”
And along with the Christmas gifts, Conway was also definitely providing hope. She noted many of the students who benefitted from her generosity came from backgrounds in which parents may have been incarcerated or deported or had passed away.
Conway said she couldn't tell you how many students told her they weren't getting a gift for Christmas. “Which is just absolutely heart-wrenching,” she said. “Many weren't going to have a normal Christmas or Christmas and weren't going to get a gift.”
Conway shared the story of one boy who said he was told to pray for a gift. He ended up getting a bicycle because of Conway's generosity. “My prayers were answered,” said Conway about what the boy said. “I got a gift.”
One of the boys at Vandalia on a Tuesday had a similar reaction when he said, “This is like amazing.”
They're just tear jerkers,” said Conway about the stories she's heard while visiting the schools. About another boy who received a gift, Conway said, “he was so happy to get it because he wasn't going to have a Christmas.”
Conway said it's obviously been gratifying to see the reaction of the students, “just to see the utter joy on their faces.”
She said some students at first don't realize they're just able to pick out a gift. She said some students have told her they don't have any money for the gifts, but then when they realize they can just pick out a gift, when it “registers what's happening, it's cute.”
Conway added many of the students show their own generosity by picking out gifts for their siblings or their loved ones as well.
Conway chose first and second graders because they were the students who had to begin school through distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Conway came to the schools at the beginning of the school year with the idea to reward students for the improvement they showed with Christmas gifts. And Conway wanted to make sure struggling students had a chance to earn a gift, not just the highest achieving students.
The first and second graders received the chance to pick out a gift based on their performance in such areas as improving their reading scores, behavior and the work they completed.
“That way they can say that they earned the gift,” Conway said. She added “students that are improving tremendously” were awarded with a gift.
Conway began purchasing the Christmas gifts in the summer. “Quite a bit,” said Conway when asked how much she spent.
But she admitted she depended heavily on the Falling Prices Store by the Galaxy Theatre in Porterville for the bulk of the gifts. “It was significantly discounted,” said Conway about the gifts she bought.