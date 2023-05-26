The Buck Shaffer Theater at Porterville Memorial Auditorium was packed for the Porterville Adult School Career Technical Education, CTE, graduation on Wednesday.
Friends and family cheered and clapped as their loved ones filed down the aisle to the stage, where PAS Director Larriann Torrez, Assistant Director Denise Douglas and other PAS faculty were gathered.
After the presentation of the Colors by Porterville Military Academy, Torrez greeted Porterville Unified School District Board President Lillian Durbin, PUSD Administrators, and Eric Coyne, State Senator Melissa Hurtado's Field Representative, who presented Senate certificates of recognition to each CTE graduate.
Special guests were Eli Pandya, of the Pandya Foundation, Pandya Foundation Board Member Janice Whitaker, an Adult School advocate, and Dr. Paul Nelson De La Cerda, Program Manager of Kern Adult Education Consortium.
Assisting Torrez were the CTE education team: Donna Ballard, Nurse Assistant Instructor/RN Program Director, Candelaria Santoyo, Medical Assistant Instructor, and Jorge Garcia, Surgical Technologist Instructor
"51 adults completed the CTE Programs, and 49 of them graduated on stage Wednesday. They have all worked hard and successfully completed the requirements to receive their pin and for the Nurse Assistants and Surgical Technologist students to sit for their state boards," said Torrez, and she thanked all the local clinical facilities who provided externships and clinical hours for the students.
Pandya spoke to the graduating students and told them they have already done what it takes to succeed. "What I can tell you from my life, is that you are receiving a certificate that will begin your life in the workplace, it doesn't depend upon your family, it is up to you. This is the chance for you to become the person you are meant to be.
“The point is you start with an intent, and you have to be purposeful, have a proper intent and goals. And always write it down. If our brains know it, it will help you get where you want to go. Be willing to learn, you have to respect the work, and always be thankful. Good luck to all of you and make your dreams come true."
Pandya and Whitaker presented $500 scholarships from the Pandya Family Foundation, Inc. to ST scholars Guadalupe Venegas, Marivy Contreras, and MA scholars Amairani Minguela, Evelyn Vargas-Ceballos, and Jennifer Perez.
Florencio "Jr." Antuna in the Medical Assistant program spoke about his friendships with students and staff that made the MA program memorable and exciting.
"It's fascinating to see how everyone’s body functions the same, yet differently," he said, and he realizes the medical field is far more than taking vitals, drawing blood, or performing tasks and procedures.
“It is about caring for individuals with the utmost endearment and vigilance, being empathetic and creating a welcoming and hopeful environment for patients. Being a healthcare provider who can create a positive light for those who are struggling to find it.
“I am looking forward to offering guidance and outstanding care to my community."
He spoke about the support and motivation from friends and family, especially his mom, "My mom always told me to do my best and to reach for the stars, so here I am reaching for the stars and reaching a bit further."
"After graduation we have to apply every ounce of knowledge, training, and skills learned in our programs.”
PAS has a slogan which is: “Creating Opportunities, Changing Lives."
Antuna said, "We are achievers, and We are the future of this industry."
Christy Wakins in the Nurse Assistant program said, "This year’s theme is Adult Education is the Key to 2023.”
She thanked PAS administrators, teachers and staff for guiding graduates saying, "This is a life altering achievement. Each of us has accomplished what we set out to do.”
She also thanked Torres and Douglas for hosting a job fair and going the extra mile to help students have success applying for jobs.
“Most importantly, I would like to thank Mrs. (Donna) Ballard. You are a true inspiration in all of our lives. Your reassurance, redirection, reintegration, and resilience will never be forgotten. Thank you for listening and always being there for us, especially when we needed you the most. When we wash our hands we will most definitely think about you.
“And you have become the subconscious voice in our minds. When we come to question a situation, we will most definitely think: what would Mrs. B do. Last, but not least the infamous words, 'If it is not documented then it is not done.' True words of wisdom that will be held in all of our hearts and minds.
“Congratulations and God bless everyone in their journey. Thank you all and let's go out there and make a difference in many people's lives and be an advocate to those in need."
Guadalupe Venegas represented the Surgical Tech Program. She thanked everyone for their encouragement, and sacrifices.
She thanked instructors Valerie Garcia and Gloria Cervantes for the time and patience spent teaching. She recalled being nervous about clinicals, with a million questions. "We give thanks to our professors for encouraging us to believe in ourselves and not give up even on the hardest days.
“Graduates, I am so excited for your futures and I know that you will all succeed in anything you put your minds to. Believe in yourself always, and in your ability to make an impact."
De La Cerda spoke to CTE students and said he'd use any excuse to wear his doctoral robes.
"The past helps us get through obstacles. Remember that first day on the job, and that person is going to rely on you. Take a moment and remember them, " he said.
"Family and friends think of yourselves after a long day's work, and then think of these adult CTE students, they are going to need your support. Remember student scholars, soon to be graduates, success is no accident.”
De La Cerna spoke about his grandfather being an immigrant, and said he has achieved the ultimate in his education. He quoted Albert Einstein: "Education is what remains after you've forgotten what you learned in school."