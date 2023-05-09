The 2023 Cinco de Mayo Parade in Porterville on Saturday was fabulous, colorful and full of pageantry. It was a vibrant celebration of 50 years of celebrating Mexican American Heritage and Mexican heritage in the community. The camaraderie and joyful exuberance could be seen. The organization of the parade by Comision Honorifica Mexicana Americana's Teresa and Roberto de la Rosa and all the organizers made everything work seamlessly. Especially for one of the largest parades in a long time.
Thousands watched the parade and were lined up and down downtown Porterville Main Street for as far as one could see.
Before the parade there was an Aztec blessing, and the Aztec Dance Group walked in the parade, followed by the American Legion Post 20 Color Guard. They were followed by folkloric dancers holding the American and Mexican flags, and the CHMA Cinco de Mayo Fiestas and parade sponsor banners.
The parade theme this year was "Tradition, Culture, and Friendship."
Porterville City Mayor Martha A. Flores was riding and waving from atop of a vintage black Impala convertible from the Royalistics Car Club, with other club vehicles also driving the individual Porterville City Council members down the parade route. She was followed by Porterville Council members Raymond Beltran and Greg Meister.
Next came 2023 Cinco de Mayo Grand Marshal Angeles Eden Santos Ramos who rode in a red 1960's convertible decorated with a serape and colorful paper flowers. She waved and smiled happily.
She was followed by the extravagant float of the CHMA Miss Cinco de Mayo Queen Emily Moreno Alcantar with Senior Princess Daisy Huerta. Little Miss Cinco de Mayo was Yanely Garcia with Senior Princess Diana Palomar. They were followed by the Granite Hills High School Grizzly Marching Band with Director Kenny Ormonde
They were followed by various vehicles, the Pioneer Middle School Marching band, more floats, trucks, cars and a representative from the Tulare Kings Hispanic Chamber of Commerce wearing a bright serape and sombrero.
Then came Marisa Wood who's running for Congress, with Democratic Club Representative Brock Neeley. There were the Stonewall Democrats in a blue car, followed by the Spin Academy Arts with a few young women, and all ages of young girls wearing gold sequined outfits with white cowboy hats, pom-poms and batons.
There were two fabulous giant representations of Dia de Los Muertos figures that were fascinating and colorful.
There were numerous marching bands from middle to high schools, including Granite Hills High, Monache, Porterville HIgh, Sequoia Middle School, and Woodville School. They all sounded fantastic, and looked amazing.
2022 Grand Marshall John Gonzales and Dance Folklorico students from many groups in their incredible costumes were, as always, marvelous to see in the parade. The OLA Raza float with beautifully costumed children, a Mariachi Band, and painted backdrops was marvelous.
All the floats, participants in the 2023 Cinco de Mayo parade were impressive.
Speaking about the history of the parade, one of the organizers, Elva Beltran said, "Mentor and teacher David Gallego went to the city to help get a parade going for his students. He wanted us to have our traditions and culture continue. And look, it's been 50 years now, and the city of Porterville has continued this beautiful tradition. Our thanks to the city."
Josie Flagg thought the parade was amazing, and so colorful. "The best parade this year," Flagg said.
"It was awesome. I was just commenting how super clean and respectful and festive the parade was. The ambiance was great. The batons, the music, and the dancing horses. And the outfits and regalia. Such beautiful colors," said Sophia Nunez from Woodville.
Multiple certificates of recognition from U.S. Congressman David Valadao, State Senator Melissa Hurtado, and State Assemblyman Devon Mathis were awarded to CHMA for the 50th year of the sponsorship of the Porterville Cinco de Mayo Parade from 1973-2013.
The colors, the sights, and sounds of the parade made it exciting.