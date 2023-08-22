It was the first day of college for many young students, and students who were continuing their studies on Monday at Porterville College.
It was a bright lovely day, with some humidity, which made it quite warm as the day wore on. At about 9 a.m. it was really hard to find a parking space which is no great surprise at a community college.
Paul Bravo, wearing a bright shirt said he was excited to learn, and was working on a psychology degree.
There were about a dozen booths with information for incoming freshmen and anyone who was interested or needed help at PC. There are Innovation Success workshops at the college that are available to students that will help them with literacy, math, business, and STEM and other workshops that are all taught by professional experts, said Rachel Suprenant who is a PC Tech Navigation Lead and Professional Expert.
Radio DJ Randy Hendrix was there from 104.9 and 97.5 FM providing music entertainment in the quad, while students passed from class to class or looking at the information from various health clinics, clubs available, EOPS, information on financial aid, and other services available at PC.
There was Fresno State information from Counselor Arnold Trevino, about Project Rebound, who said there's a new program at PC called Rising Scholars for students who were formerly incarcerated. "It is just like Project Rebound at Fresno State, but this program is at the community college level."
He said 80 out of 116 community colleges in the state have the Rising Scholars program and a student can springboard from that program to the Project Rebound program at Fresno State. Steven Fierro is also a Lead in Volunteer Opportunities for Project Rebound.
An incoming freshman Emilio Leon said he'd like to learn more about wildlife conservation and get a wildlife biology degree, and he's practicing in cross country and will be in a cross country racing competition in San Diego in September.
Two older students, Ignacio and Roxanne Ibarra were returning to PC to continue their studies. Ignacio said, "I'm grateful to continue my education here at PC and there are many opportunities for the community and myself here. I feel very blessed."
"I really like this school," said Roxanne, "because they have a lot of really good programs to help me. My major is commercial art."
At the PC Student Life booth two women were letting students know there's a block party on Friday at PC. They also had information about the clubs available to students on campus that would help them feel included and could help them find people with similar interests. The clubs are MECHA, Music Club, Native American Club, Phi Theta Kappa, Student Veterans Association, Rotaract Club, Art Club, Engineering, Pride, Together We Can, History, Community Action, Esports, PC Aggies, Pickleball.
Orlando Gonzalez said PC was a nice school, and a good start to his education. He's studying Administration of Justice and it's his first year and he said he's going to enjoy it.
Elias Quiroz and James Carson were walking onto the quad, and they stopped to talk about the school and their first day. "This is nice," said Quiroz, "getting to know your professors on the first day." Quiroz is an education major.
Carson's first class was Human Anatomy, and he's studying Kinesiology, so he can be a Physical Therapist.
"This has been a fabulous first day," said adjunct English Instructor Ben Willett. "I love seeing the new crowd of students and helping them be enthusiastic about discovering new horizons in learning."
Student Ayane Asuncion said studying nursing at PC has been amazing, and welcoming for students, and the school helps them step in the right direction.