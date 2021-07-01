PHOTO COURTESY OF SAVE THE REDWOODS LEAGUE
he push for more active management to protect Giant Sequoias from wildfire and to mitigate the damage caused to them by wildfire was made last week by Save The Redwoods League when it released information on just how serious drought conditions are in the Sierra Nevada.
The organization which has been dedicated to protecting forests pointed out almost 94 percent of the Giant Sequoias in the Sierra Nevada are in Exceptional Drought, which is the most severe category. All of the Giant Sequoias, 100 percent, are either in extreme drought, the second most severe category, or exceptional drought.
There are 6.46 percent of Giant Sequoias in extreme drought and 93.54 percent in exceptional drought. The Giant Sequoia range occupies 73 groves along the western Sierra Nevada slope.
Save The Redwoods also reported more than 55 percent of Redwoods along the California coast are also in either extreme or exceptional drought.
In releasing its information last week, Save The Redwoods also pointed out the lack of active management has led to the serious conditions.
“The biggest threat to these forests is the unnatural overgrowth of vegetation due to decades of fire suppression,” Save The Redwoods stated. “This overgrowth coupled with extremely dry conditions means a high risk of intense wildfires in both the coast redwood and giant sequoia ranges.”
For decades since early in the 20th century the forest management strategy that has been taken has been one of fire suppression.
But now there's a movement for prescribed burns to be used more extensively in managing the forest. Officials have given a great deal of credit to prescribed burns that were done in saving Balch Park and Mountain Home State Forest.
The National Park Service also recently released information estimating 10 to 14.5 percent of the world's Giant Sequoias were lost forever due to the Sequoia Complex.
“Immediate action must be taken,” Save The Redwoods stated. “These forests need state and federal support to help us build resilience back into California’s iconic forests.
“Among the measures that the Forest Service could take are the increased use of prescribed (low-severity) burns and manual removal of undergrowth to restore natural conditions.”
Tulare County also stressed that message last week when it released a video featuring officials and residents impacted by the Sequoia Complex calling for more active management strategies such as prescribed burning and thinning of trees. They noted the devastation could be seen in areas where a hands off approach was taken as opposed to areas that were lot less damaged in which more active management was used.
“The resulting overgrowth, coupled with climate change, has now created a dangerous situation for giant sequoia,” Save The Redwoods stated. “In our prior communications about wildfire, we have focused on the risk posed by the excessive and unnatural growth of vegetation in the forests stemming from decades of fire suppression by forest managers,.”
Save The Redwoods added the Sequoia Complex burned through roughly one-third of the entire Giant Sequoia range and 40 percent of those acres burned at a high enough intensity to kill the oldest trees. The Sequoia Complex burned 170,000 acres, so nearly 70,000 acres burned at a high intensity. “When they die in a fire, they're gone for good,” stated Save The Redwoods about Giant Sequoias.
Save The Redwoods also noted Alder Creek, which the organization purchased in December, 2019, lost at least 80 Giant Sequoias due to high intensity fire from the Sequoia Complex.
The U.S. Drought Monitor which determines the severity of drought conditions lists extreme drought as an are where major crop and pasture losses are common, fire risk is extreme and widespread water shortages can be expected requiring restrictions. Exception drought is an area that experiences “exceptional” and widespread crop and pasture losses, fire risk, and water shortages result in water emergencies.
Save The Redwoods has a link in which people can send an email to the U.S. Department of Agriculture which oversees the U.S. Forest Service, to call for immediate action to protect Giant Sequoias. The link is https://www.savetheredwoods.org/get-involved/take-action/raise-your-voice-to-save-our-giant-sequoia/
People can also donate to the Save The Redwoods Wildfire Fund which funds the organization's measures to make Giant Sequoias more resilient against wildfires at https://www.savetheredwoods.org/redwoods/fire/