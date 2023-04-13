"9 to 5: The Musical" is a high-energy, comedic stage production presented by the Lindsay Community Theater. The musical is based on the hit 1980 film of the same name and features a catchy, upbeat score by Dolly Parton.
The story follows three working women who are fed up with their sexist and egotistical boss and decide to take matters into their own hands. Along the way, they discover the power of friendship and solidarity as they navigate the challenges of standing up for themselves in a male-dominated workplace.
With hilarious moments, poignant ballads, and energetic dance numbers, it's a fun-filled and empowering production that's sure to leave audiences cheering, said Jennifer Keeton.
Performance dates are Fridays and Saturdays April 21, 22, 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m. and there are Sunday matinees on April 23 and 30 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students.
The play is directed by Jim Kliegl. Characters include Violet Newstead played by Petra Garibay, Doralee Rhodes played by Alli Smith, Judy Bernley played by Amy Zedda, and Franklin Hart played by Richard Garibay.
Alesha McCoy, who plays the character of Roz Keith, said, "The time and preparation that goes into a production is never completely seen or appreciated. There are so many people that contribute behind the scenes.They make the rest of us shine.”
"9 to 5 is a really fun, quick-paced show and I’m excited to be a part of it," said Smith. "The music was all written by Dolly so of course it’s really good and challenging. Even though the movie was originally written in the early 80’s, the story is still so relevant and relatable today.
“One of the things I love most about the show is that it’s a woman led story. So many musicals usually feature primarily men in the cast and maybe one female lead, this show turns the tables on that! And the women in our cast are amazing! I’m thrilled to be sharing the stage with so many talented performers.”