Porterville High School graduate Julieth Reyes is a Gates Millenium Scholarship recipient and she's going to UCLA and plans to study biochemistry for her pre-med qualification. She plans to start the summer program on July 31.
The Gates Millennium Scholarship will pay for all of Reyes' expenses at UCLA. Only 750 out of 51,000 students who applied earned the scholarship established by Bill and Melinda Gates.
She's held a 4.3 GPA and held numerous jobs while in high school, working as a Junior at McDonald's, then for various eye doctors in town, and at Pro-PT Physical Therapy recently, while helping take care of her siblings.
Reyes plans to be a general surgeon. She has big plans to help people with medical needs throughout the country if not the world.
While at PHS she has been in the Associated Student Body all four years, and her extra-curricular activities have included wrestling, softball, and plays flute in the Panther Band. She said she enjoyed being with the students at Porterville High, as well as the environment. And she said she enjoyed learning about math.
Reyes will stay in dorms at UCLA. She plans first to get her degree in biochemistry while also pursuing a job as a surgical tech.
But she also plans to join clubs in college and play with the Solid Gold Sound of UCLA Marching Band and in the UCLA Symphonic Band.
After college she wants to go to medical school, "and in order to pay for medical school I would like to join the Army for a full ride. I was hoping to go to the military to serve, and complete my residency there as well.
“And when I get back, I plan to start two programs. First, I want to help low income and most needy people get the medical attention they need, and hopefully be able to provide free surgery to those who need it the most. I plan to do this all over the U.S. and hopefully start a great non-profit world wide.”
Reyes also said about her future plans, “I also plan to implement the importance of self love in school, and how teens need to learn the most, and remember people believe in them no matter what.
“Because many students fall on the wrong side and people just give up too easily on students. These are my goals and I hope to achieve them someday starting with UCLA.”
About the Gates Scholarship, Reyes said, “The Gates Scholarship to me is an investment and it is proof that there are people who believe that my goals are a good investment, and I hope to be able to make the best out of it. Because if they believe in me, my potential to help others is possible and very attainable.”