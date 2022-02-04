A lucky winner recently won $50,000 at Eagle Mountain Casino.
The lucky guest from the Porterville area was playing the Black and White Double Jackpot machine and hit the top award jackpot with 3 Quick Hit symbols to win $50,000.
In January Eagle Mountain paid out more than 1,300 jackpots totaling $3,362,440. About 17,000 winners took home more than $41 million jackpots in 2021.
Eagle Mountain continues to give guests the chance to win in 2022 with multiple promotions and ways for guests to win. The Big Spin gives guests the chance to win their share of $80,000 in cash every Thursday until February 24.
Guests must earn entries on Thursdays only, playing with their Summit Club Cards on slots and table games to qualify. Five of the selected guests will take home $1,000 each, while one lucky guest will take home $5,000 in cash.