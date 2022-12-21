A 3-year-old boy survived and came out OK after being ejected from a pickup truck that was involved in a major traffic collision just north of Bakersfield on Tuesday evening. Not only was the toddler ejected, he ended up underneath the pickup
There were four persons riding in the pickup, all Porterville residents. The toddler was transported to Kern Medical Center with a broken rib but otherwise his recovery was going well.
Despite the toddler being strapped into a car seat, he was still ejected and ended up underneath the pickup.
The collision happened at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday and involved three vehicles. The Porterville contingent was heading north on Highway 65 in their 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pulling a trailer at close to 55 miles per hour, California Highway Patrol reported.
CHP reported 28-year-old Kyle Schwegel of Bakersfield, driving a 2015 Dodge turned left onto James Road directly into the path of the Silverado, resulting in the Dodge Ram crashing into the Silverado. CHP reported the impact of the crash caused the Silverado to crash into a 1998 Toyota Sienna that was stopped at the stop sign of westbound James Road on Highway 65.
The driver of the Silverado was 40-year-old Jimmy Parham of Porterville. The 3-year-old boy was the only one in the Silverado who sustained any major injuries.
Schwegel was taken to Kern Medical Center with complaint of pain. Jesus Rodriguez, 72 of Bakersfield, was the driver of the Toyota Sienna and was taken to Kern Medical Center with complaint of pain.
There were also two passengers in the Sienna, 67-year-old Jose Rodriguez and 64-year-old Lupe Cruz, both of Bakersfield, who were both taken to Kern Medical Center with complaint of pain.
CHP stated alcohol or drugs weren't a factor in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.