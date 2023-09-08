This year’s Leadership Porterville class made their debut in front of the Porterville City Council on Tuesday night. The group of a dozen individuals will gain leadership skills and make connections throughout the next year.
This year’s class is composed of a variety of professionals ranging in careers in public safety and education to health and housing.
The Leadership Porterville Class of 2024 is:
KAREN AGUILLON
Aguillon is a Budget Analyst at Porterville College. “I wanted to be part of this program because I wanted to get more involved in the community and learn more about leadership styles,” said Aguillon
SARA BRIGHT
Bright is the Quality Assurance Manager at Walmart Distribution Center. “I joined to gain my leadership skills and hopefully be a part of the city and contribute to my city,” said Bright.
ISRAEL CARDENAS
Cardenas is the Fiscal Services Specialist for Porterville Unified School District. “I want to be a part of this program because I want to find out how the city works and hopefully get more involved,” said Cardenas.
NICK GRIFFITH
Griffith is the Director of Career and Technical Education at Porterville College. “I chose to be a part of this program to help elevate myself and other leaders within the community,” said Griffith.
AMY NAVARRO
Navarro is the Senior Administrative Assistant at Adventist Health Tulare. “I was born and raised here in Porterville but I have never been fully able to participate in activities with the city and that’s one of my main interests, and hopefully I’ll flourish as a leader,” said Navarro.
ORLANDO ORTIZ
Ortiz is a Lieutenant with the Porterville Police Department. “I chose to be a part of Leadership Porterville to help in my own personal growth, and so that I can work with and partner with some of the other leaders who are also growing in the community,” said Ortiz.
MELISSA PEREZ
Perez is the Team Member Relations Coordinator at Eagle Mountain Casino. “The reason I joined Porterville Leadership is to learn more about how the city works and learn some new leadership styles,” said Perez.
CHRIS PISANNI
Pisanni is a Battalion Chief with the Porterville Fire Department. “I joined Leadership Porterville to strengthen my leadership skills within our organization and to work with some of the other community leaders and really try to broaden the effort that we do here with the city and overall throughout other organizations,” said Pisanni.
BROOKE TORRES
Torres is a District Administrator with Burton School District. “I chose to be a part of this program because I was born and raised here, I have raised my family here, and I would like to see where I can contribute more to my community,” said Torres.
STEPHANIE TORRES
Torres is a Project Coordinator with Valley Cleaning and Restoration. “I wanted to get involved with Leadership Porterville so that I can get more involved with the community as an individual and it would allow us as a business to get more involved,” said Torres.
ZELMA VIGIL
Vigil is a Housing Advocate with the Tule River Tribe. “I chose to be in this program so that way I can learn more about the City of Porterville and be able to help our people,” said Vigil.
GABRIELA MALESZEWSKI
Maleszewski is the Executive Director at Porterville Developmental Center.
Leadership Porterville assists in the further development of community leaders, both those who are now community leaders and those who want to become community leaders. For nearly 30 years, Leadership Porterville has inspired, developed, and connected leaders to be more involved in the Porterville area.
Leadership Porterville enables individuals to prepare themselves to become leaders of organizations, communities, and also develop personal leadership skills. Leadership Porterville requires personal curiosity and from participants, as well as openness in sharing in class discussion, leadership development groups, and one-on-one sessions with the Gurrola.
Leadership Porterville participants build an effective resource base through networking with local businesses and community leaders over a nine month program. The team will learn the backbone of the community through day and evening sessions, where topics of discussion will include time management, conflict management, and group dynamics.
The building blocks include understanding how government agencies function, beginning with the City of Porterville, Tulare County, and the State of California. They will hear from city council members, city managers, the Board of Supervisors, the County Administrative Office, State Assembly Members, and State Senate Members.
Leadership Porterville members will visit various industries in the community. In addition they will lead a Community Project that will benefit the community.
The facilitator will again be community leader Virginia Gurrola and she said the program brings forth positive outcomes such as leadership styles, productivity, and communication by providing indirect and discreet assistance, guidance and supervision.
Gurrola stated she will bring her knowledge as a community leader into the classroom. The culmination of the program is a trip to Sacramento, where Leadership Porterville members will sit in on Assembly and Senate sessions. Leadership Porterville members will graduate in May.
Irene Ortega, Burton School District community relations director and president of the Leadership Porterville Board, stated she's honored to introduce this year's Leadership Team.