At the Leadership Porterville graduation ceremony on Thursday at Eagle Mountain Casino, there were state and local dignitaries, Porterville community members, and the Leadership Porterville team members, their families and friends.
Burton School District's Irene Ortega, LP Board President welcomed everyone and said, "Thank you families of LP graduates for being here today, and thank you (Eagle Mountain general manager) Matthew Mingrone, and Eagle Mountain Casino for your hospitality.”
John Lollis introduced honored guests State Assemblyman Devon Mathis and his family, as well as Tulare County Supervisor Dennis Townsend, Porterville Martha A. Flores, Burton superintendent Sergio Mendoza, Burton board members, as well as past and present Leadership Porterville members.
Porterville College president Dr. Claudia Habib introduced Mingrone, who spoke about his career when he joined Eagle Mountain Casino and spoke about being involved in many charity events as well as being an active member in the Porterville Breakfast Rotary Club.
Mingrone welcomed everyone and said, "It is a very proud moment for me, as host, we are very happy and proud that you are here with us. This is the first event we've had here at EMC.
"We always talk about Leadership, and LP is an amazing program, and I'm humble to be on that Board with such leaders, like Virginia, and Claudia, and John, and other members who aren't able to be here. I'm really humbled by my team each and every day."
He praised the EMC food and beverage team and the marketing department saying they have a reputation for putting on excellent events.
He spoke about the casino growth, but said they can't do that without leaders, and they just hired 200 more people.
"And a secret about LP is; everybody's a leader. You have this inside you, you have the leadership DNA. No matter what you are, no matter what you do, where you are in your life.”
He said LP participants shared a bit of themselves, and paid attention to everyone else, and came together as a team, because they're all leaders.
Everyone went on different days to different seminars, and showed how other people are leaders, he said.
He talked about a college roommate on the GI plan, years ago, and said GIs became leaders, because the Army showed them who they are, and how to be leaders.
"Since we're headed into the Memorial Day weekend I want to thank from the bottom of my heart, and my family, thank each and every service member. And remember what Memorial Day is really about.
“For those people who serve as leaders for our country and were able to preserve our country, as leaders. It takes a lot to be a leader when you're in combat. It takes a lot to be a leader and leave your family. To go and work in the service.
“So again, a round of applause for all our service members."
He spoke about sacrifices people make for their families, because they're leaders. He said being a leader is what you learn about yourself and all styles of leadership are different, and congratulated all the graduates of 2023.
Shy-La Franco, LP Team Member, EMC Human Resources Clerk and Tule River Tribal Youth Council Chair introduced an LP community project that provided science kits to Alta Vista Elementary School students so they could explore science experiments at grade level that would help them think, learn and solve problems.
She presented a check for $8,500 to Alta Vista superintendent Brandon Chiapa to purchase science kits.
"I want to thank everyone for this opportunity," said Chiapa, "Education is about experiences, and we don't get checks like these often in Porterville. And you'd be surprised, the value we get from them. This will provide a lot of experiences and will inspire our students for the future. Thank you Leadership Porterville participants, I know the program is very demanding, and I'm proud of you."
LP board members introduced the LP Class of 2023 graduates.
LP graduates Mistie Webb, Griselda Hurtado,Jared Harness, Shy-La Franco, Jonathan Miranda, Leticia Bradley, Bruce Sokoloff and Ryan Leasure all spoke about their experiences and what they learned at LP, what they've learned from each other, and what they've learned from all of the people and organizations they interacted with in the 9 months of LP participation. They thanked their families and friends for all their support. They learned from each other, besides helping to improve and make an impact on all aspects of the Porterville community and its citizens.
LP Facilitator Virgina Gurrola, who's retiring from the position, received a certificate of recognition from Mathis who called her Miss Porterville, with his thanks and said he remembered first meeting her at Porterville College and said he's come far since then.
She also received a gift of a necklace from the LP class given to her by Franco, as well as a plaque.
She then received from Porterville Police Lieutenant Bruce Sokoloff and Duane Cornett a speeding ticket to slow down, so she could enjoy life with her husband Sal, her boys, and her grandchildren, replete with a court date, to much laughter from the graduates and audience.
Gurrola thanked everyone sincerely for the gifts and said the class was truly an amazing group of people, and she could rest easy knowing they were on their way to carry on the traditions of Leadership Porterville. They're all amazing, she said, and “the community truly has a bright future with these young people. And I'm ready to have my time with my family, my boys, granddaughters, and great grandchildren. Thank you for always watching out for me. Leadership can be with anyone, you can all be leaders, and I can see an abundance of what you can do for our community. Thank you and enjoy your evening.”
Ortega and the other LP participants told Gurrola how appreciative they were of her and that they would miss her.