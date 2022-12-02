More than 100 people gathered at Porterville's Galaxy Theatre for the Porterville Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee meeting to recognize the 2022 Outstanding Businesses.
Chamber CEO Kristy Martin and board president elect Josh Pearson and many other Chamber associates as well as Assistant City Manager Jason Ridenour, City of Porterville's Alida Verduzco-Silva, and many others helped organize the gathering. Martin recognized many local business and community members and leaders and thanked them for being there. She then introduced Mayor Martha A. Flores.
Flores and the City of Porterville went onto congratulate the 2022 Outstanding Business Honorees who were Merle Stone Chevrolet, Imperial Ambulance, and ZeroNox. These businesses make our community a great place to live, work, and play, Flores said.
Ridenour spoke about each business and introduced them to the community members while presenting the slide show.
Merle Stone has served Porterville and surrounding areas since 1957 and the Porterville location since 1994 in which the Chevrolet team has contributed to the community for 28 years during that time.
Imperial Ambulance was founded in 1960 and has 45 employees. They've hired local paramedics and EMT's and have provided compassionate emergency and non-emergency care for 62 years, Ridenour said. Representatives from Imperial Ambulance were unable to attend Friday's event as they were all on call.
ZeroNox was founded in 2017 and is a clean technology company that develops, manufactures, and sells electric powertrain technology and integrates it into electric vehicles. Through support for local education at Porterville College and through Porterville Unified School District's Pathways ZeroNox is preparing the next generation of innovators in Porterville, Ridenour said.
Also this year ZeroNox entered into an agreement in which it will convert 1,000 sanitation trucks into electric vehicles that serve Ghana and other countries in Africa.
The 2022 Outstanding Business honorees joined Ridenour and Flores at the front of the theater to receive their recognition and awards from representatives, including Assemblyman Devon Mathis, Congressman Kevin McCarthy's office, Tulare County Supervisor Dennis Townsend, as well as from city and local officials as well as community members.