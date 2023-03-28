Springville residents living along the Tule River have had a rough few weeks ever since an atmospheric river hit on March 10 leading to the flooding of numerous homes in the community.
“I’m really happy that everybody’s here to help,” said Joe Gutierrez, who had his home hit by the flood. “Everybody is coming together in the community. A few weeks ago, I got flooded and I cleaned it up myself with my family, but this time it was so much more that I basically gave up, but just this spiritual help that everybody’s giving me, I’m actually having a really good day now.”
About 200 volunteers arrived at Springville School at 9 a.m. Saturdayfor safety instructions, to gather necessary supplies to help clean up and to sign up for various projects at homes along Tule River Drive, La Colina Drive, Globe Drive, Bridge Drive and Balch Park Road.
Collaboration for Springville’s cleanup was directed by Melissa Cohea, a member and director of the First Baptist Church of Springville, because of her close connection to the community. She walked the devastated areas many times in the past weeks asking home owners what they need done and she let them know help was coming.
“All of the churches got together and helped,” Cohea said. “We are trying to do a day where people can have hope to get the mud out of their house to get the debris out of their area so they don’t feel discouraged. If you love Jesus, which I do, you should serve.”
Cohea said people have cried when she has reached out to help.
Billy Cohea, prophet of the First Baptist Church of Springville and husband of Melissa, said there were a lot of people who were impacted by the flooding.
“The rain is awesome, but it came in two or three days versus months,” Cohea said. “The people down there are really suffering, so my wife felt a need, and I agreed with her, to get on it and try to coordinate, get who we could to take care of this and get as many people as we could. We didn’t understand that there would be this many people, but we’re very thankful to God. People need to know that people love them and that they’re OK. And even though they lost their things, they still have their life and they are going to be able to rebuild and we want to be a part of that.”
Volunteers spent time at the home of Sharleen Flores where they cut down a tree, which had been uprooted, and helped shovel and remove mud from the bottom floor of her split-level home.
Flores said the home had flooded on January 9 and again on March 10.
“What a blessing it is for them to be here,” Flores said of the volunteers. “When Melissa came and asked if we needed help we said yes!”
Flores explained she and her husband are both disabled and have sought out resources, but they're not low-income, so there are no resources available to them.
“When we were flooded in early January, we had 18 inches of water inside,” Flores said. “We hired someone to come in and pull up the carpet downstairs. My husband and son took out the drywall and insulation and we were in the last part of the drying phase when we were hit again.”
The second time brought 40 inches of water into the first floor of the home along with debris, mud and sludge, Flores said.
“My mantra has been ‘Oh well,’” Flores said, as she explained how she lost generations of old family photos in the first flood. “That’s how you get through it.”
Flores said she was surprised to see how much the volunteers accomplished.
“I was flabbergasted,” she said. “I was beside myself. It is such a blessing to see the community gathered together and some of these people are not from this area. The generosity, kindness, and compassion is beyond measure. They’re so in tune to each other and what they’re doing. This is just an incredible group of people who are giving their time, their backs, and hard work to the community and helping to pull it back together and reorganize. That’s what we need.”
Mark Jayne, who lives along the Tule River, had volunteers at his home to help remove a deck from the back of his home.
Jayne said his basement flooded in January and he hired a company to clean it out and throw away items, except for a few items, which he put on his back deck. Then, the second flood hit.
“The river came up really, really high,” Jayne explained. “It was about three inches from coming up through the baseboards.”
Volunteers helped remove the deck from Jayne's home on Saturday.
“It’s just the unknown,” Jayne said, of the hardest parts of the flooding and removal of the deck. “How are we going to get this thing down? How are we going to get our water back on? How are we going to get our gas back on? Because they can’t check to access for gas leaks until the deck’s down. So, we're here. We've got electric heaters going and it’s about 60 degrees inside. So, it’s just been a real challenge to, you know, not go into a depression. We’re so thankful that we’re getting some help. We’re so blessed that you guys have come out to help.”
Brianna Aimonetto said she's renting her home that was hit by the flood.
“It was devastating,” Aimonetto said. “I’m from South Dakota — I’ve been through hail storms and tornadoes. I can’t even explain the flooding.”
Aimonetto said she doesn’t remember much from the day of the flooding.
“I do remember seeing my house underwater,” Aimonetto said. “And that was probably the worst feeling in the world. I’ve worked really hard to be where I’m at … It was a really overwhelming feeling. The clean-ups have been — it’s been stressful. I’ve had my friends here to help me clean up.”
Aimonetto said it's hard to allow strangers to help her and her family clean up after the flood.
“I am really thankful and I’m really, really glad that the community has come together and everybody is helping everybody,” she said. “It shows a lot about Springville.”
David Ploneis, a homeowner, said the Tule River rose the highest he has ever seen it on March 10 and he will have lived in Springville for 50 years in September.
“It’s been such a mess,” Ploneis said. “That morning, I got up at 3:30 because I could hear the rocks rolling in the river and within two hours the river had risen at least 10 feet. So, I woke my wife up and that was just in time. We hooked up to our RV and got it out of the yard and we went down to Lake Success to camp out not knowing what the outcome would be. We were very fortunate. More fortunate than everybody that lives down below us. The river came out so high. Right out (in front of me), on Tule River Drive, the river was flowing very well. I've never seen it come out this high. I know in (the 1960s) when they had the big flood the river had come up six feet in my basement and this time I had over seven feet in my basement. It’s been devastating for us.”
Ploneis said the neighbors have come together to help one another and he's grateful for the volunteers who helped on Saturday.
“Today there are probably 50 youngsters here with some of their parents and church group,” Ploenis said. “That is just helping out so immensely. It’s such a godsend for us. I’m old, but it’s just a godsend to have them here because I’ve shoveled until I can’t shovel anymore. It’s just terrible.”
One volunteer, Jacob Gotberg, said it's important to serve within the community. He was one of the volunteers who helped load trailers to take debris to the dump and about 12 trips were made to the dump in either Springville, or Woodlake.
“To me, it’s important to get out and serve mainly because when I feel like I’ve got a lot of blessings I feel like I need to give back in some way,” Gotberg said. “And this is not easy per se, but a simple and straightforward way to give back with what I can. It’s heartwarming to see everyone pitch in and it’s heartbreaking to see people’s houses and properties all banged up from the flood, so I’m just happy to help!”
Crystal McGee, a homeowner, had her home hit by the flood.
“We saw the water coming up,” McGee said, of March 10. “And it was scary. I was in my bathroom and I saw the water right below my window and I told my husband ‘It’s time to go! We’ve got to get out of here! We’ve got to go!’”
McGee said they got into their truck and by the time they got out of their driveway the water was already three feet high.
“The levy broke and flooded out the house,” McGee said. “It took a lot of things, but they can be replaced. We’ve been lucky to have the church come and help us and a few friends, you know, and a lot of the hard work has been done.”
McGee said she wants people to know that this is real and that this can happen to anyone.
“Try to do your best to prepare,” she said, “for any kind of nature because it does not give warning, it just comes.”
Brock Christenson, 14, and Luke Mathis, 13, were two volunteers helping McGee clean up around her home.
“We felt that we needed to help the community,” Mathis said. “Because even though we weren’t affected by it, other people were affected by it. We’re a community and we should help each other.”
Christenson said it’s good to help others in the community.
“It’s really heartwarming,” Christenson said, “to see their faces light up when so many people come out and help out with all of the things.”
The American Red Cross donated supplies to community members as well as lunch to feed the volunteers.
Mimi Schuler, a JustServe specialist, said the event was an interfaith, inter-organizational event in which individuals came together for a single cause, which was to help serve and rebuild a community.
“When Cohea extended the invitation to LDS members they were eager to join the cleanup,” Schuler said. “We bring many additional resources made possible through special humanitarian funds from the church and we have a large membership who focus heavily on service. Members who provided their personal trucks and trailers and strength to load heavy items and drive them to the local dumps.”
Schuler said during the community cleanup event, it was easy to work together and share the workload for the improvements needed.
“Heavy jobs become lighter and hearts are knit together as people unite in a common purpose based on the fundamental beliefs that caring for our neighbors is who we all are,” she said.
According to Schuler, she called her counterpart, Paul Ruiz, who's the JustServe Specialist in Visalia, who brought an additional 50 volunteers from Visalia.
Before entering the devastated part of the community, Schuler encouraged all to use common sense as they proceeded.
“Hearts are broken and we can not fix their problems, but we can restore hope,” she said. “I empower you to use good judgment and the buddy system to lift safely, be compassionate that the healing may begin.”
Kelley Ivancovich, president of the Porterville Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said he encourages families to gather 72-hour kits for every member of their families since many of the individuals he spoke with at the project said they didn't have much time to gather things since the river rose so quickly.
According to ready.gov, an emergency kit includes food, water and other supplies to last several days.
“There is enough snowpack in these mountains to fill Lake Success several times,” Ivancovich said. “This is not over yet.”
Ivancovich said it was wonderful to have the surrounding communities, such as Exeter, Lindsay, Tulare, Visalia and Porterville gather together and provide helping hands for those in need.
“Every volunteer walked away with a wonderful experience of helping and making new friends through service,” he said. “It was very rewarding for all who participated.”
If community members would like to volunteer, or donate, contact Melissa Cohea at 559-719-7062.