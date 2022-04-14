The Román Family had in their plans a Porterville Library Junction to honor Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones. Theirs will now also honor their own family member, Mr. Guadalupé Román who, along with his colleague, Luis Mena, died in a car crash on Highway 65, Thanksgiving Day Eve, 2020.
The Románs have always contributed to their community, and so in this spirit, they’ve designed their PLJ to do double duty as a community pantry — the PLJ’s first. Unlike the books within, the food items can be taken without replacement.
At 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 20 is when the ribbon cutting will occur. Please bring an excellent book to swap. You're also encouraged to donate a non-perishable food item.
Everyone is welcome to join the Románs as they dedicate this historic Library-Junction. Find out more about the 100 Porterville Library-Junctions Initiative and how you can establish one in your neighborhood. The mission of the Porterville Library-Junctions Initiative is to inspire 100 citizens to establish at least one of 100 of these “little libraries” in and around Porterville by February 18, 2023.
“Library-Junctions” are doll-house-sized boxes set on a pedestal within the boundaries of private residences (usually). They're designed to be miniature libraries available to all — at any time. They always stay full, because patrons have to place at least one favored book in, in order to take one out.
Porterville lost its main library to fire on February 18, 2020. Figueroa and Jones died in their selfless attempts to extinguish the fire and to save others. Each of the 100 PLJs acts as a memorial to them.
So to each PLJ is affixed an identical brass plaque in their honor. It's fitting the Románs honor Lupé with their PLJ, too. Lupé was an avid reader, and as the superintendent of Terra Bella School District — where he went to school — he was a champion of education and literacy. Mena was the district website administrator for Terra Bella schools.
You’ll find this PLJ tucked away in a neighborhood near the intersection of Matthew and Olive, here in Porterville. The address is 45 Emerson Place.
Find it easily by searching for https://tinyurl.com/PTV-PLLs. It’s among the 25 PLJs now in operation. All are viewable via the PLJ Google Map.
The PLJ has an Instagram presence, too (Porterville_Little_Libraries). The link to the map can be found there, as well.
Please contact the PLJ leaders for more information: Tim Baker (559) 779–4821, Gina Ecobiza Calo (559) 483–1189, Cindy Kelly (559) 361–7494, or Kristy Noble at (949) 291–7146. The email address is info@scidip.net.