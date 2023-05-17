Before the 11th annual State Seal of Biliteracy Awards ceremony on Monday at the Buck Shaffer Theater in the Porterville Memorial Auditorium, Porterville Unified School District Bilingual ELL Resource Coordinator Gina Wise went to the Pueblo of Los Angeles on Olvera Street buying tokens of appreciation for district foreign language teachers.
This kind attention to detail showed throughout the annual ceremony, recognizing each student, their achievements, but especially including their families and friends in the honor.
With their high school peers, principals, teachers, counselors, Board of Trustees and administrators the ceremony was memorable.
Phil Black, PUSD Director of Assessments and Accountability, gave the introduction and welcomed families and guests to the ceremony, explaining the SSB Awards was first presented in 2012 and requires students meet a high level of proficiency in speaking, reading, and writing English and one or more languages.
PUSD has been promoting biliteracy skills needed to prepare for college, and a career to make a positive impact in a dynamic global society. Black said, "We live in a rich multicultural society. This diversity makes us stronger as a community. Being multilingual gives our young people a deeper insight and understanding of their own cultural heritage and the cultural heritage of others."
Black was notified that morning, and gave a surprise announcement, "That PUSD is the largest recipient in Tulare County of the SSB Awards. And the work of every student, their parents, administrative school site, and everyone should be very proud of their accomplishments."
Black said Wise put this ceremony together.
Before the ceremony Wise explained, "The California State Seal of Biliteracy is quite an academic honor and accomplishment for our graduates and gives them highly prized skills in the workforce making them strong candidates for job positions and or colleges that they are applying for. They really have to put in a lot of hard work for this recognition and we have this large celebration to honor them and provide an opportunity for their families to celebrate their accomplishment.
Students received their SSB certificate of recognition and medal. There were 182 honorees from 5 PUSD high schools: Granite Hills, Harmony Magnet Academy, Monache High, Porterville High and Strathmore High.
Tulare County Office of Education has also begun a county-wide recognition of the SSB recipients in 2023 and students will be receiving a certificate of recognition and a silver cord to wear at graduation. They also receive special annotation on their final transcript with the SSB notation for future opportunities.
The seal notes that students have obtained a rich mastery of two or more languages. The main language besides English, is Spanish, but in the past there have been other languages.
"Buenos Tardes," said Felipe A. Martinez, PUSD board member, speaking warmly to the students, their families, and friends, "This is not the first award these students will receive, nor the last they will receive.
“These bright students have a great start, and you, their parents, are their first teachers. These young people, their world is much more different. They will be able to help more people with two languages, or more. They will be able to do more things. These students can say, 'Yes, I can!'"
When all the awards were given to each student from every school, their principals, languages teachers, counselors, as well PUSD trustees and administrators either shook their hands, or hugged them.
It was a lovely ceremony, and families and friends were all so proud of the students' accomplishments. There were light refreshments served afterward in the Porterville Memorial Auditorium courtyard.
SSB student Yennifer Moreno, from PHS, stood with her mother, Guadalupe. She said, "Spanish is my native language and was passed to me by my parents. I decided to pursue my Spanish education to make them proud and pass it down myself to future generations.”
"I am very proud," said Guadalupe, "And I will always support my daughter every step of the way. It is a big achievement. And I always dreamed she would accomplish the opportunities I never had."
Another SSB graduate, Lisbeth Portillo, from PHS, said, "It's a great honor to receive this award. And I am thankful for my teachers who were very supportive, especially Ms. (Mireya) Reynoso, and my family, as well.
“I am originally a Spanish speaker from El Salvador. We had to study the grammar and had to learn the whole English language and perfect our Spanish. I came here with my family from El Salvador, and the Spanish spoken here is very different."