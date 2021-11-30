An 18-year-old accused of murder in last week's shooting near Zalud Park has been arrested.
Alexander Chavez of Porterville was arrested.
On November 23 shortly after 8:30 p.m. Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to the railroad bed near Zalud Park regarding a possible gunshot victim. Upon arrival in the area, Officers discovered a 54 year-old male who had sustained a gunshot wound. The victim later died.
Porterville Police Detectives assumed the investigation and through efforts over the following week, Detectives were able to identify Chavez as a suspect in the murder. Detectives obtained a pre-complaint warrant for Chavez’s arrest on a charge of murder.
On Tuesday at approximately 4 p.m., Detectives spotted Chavez in the 400 Block of West Morton Avenue and apprehended him without incident. Chavez was later booked at the South County Detention Facility, where he's being held without bail. The case has been submitted to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office.
This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call Corporal Vargas or Detective Stark, (559) 782-7400.