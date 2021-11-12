Recently, Porterville Police Officer Manuel Franco happened to encounter Paul Watkins and his father, John Watkins, while on a call for service.
During his conversation with Paul, Franco learned John is 100 years-old and a Navy Veteran who served during World War II. Franco also learned John served as a Morse Code Radio Operator on a battleship, which was struck by a plane during battle. For his service during World War II, John received the World War II Victory Medal.
Today, representatives of the local U.S. Navy Recruiting Office and members of the Porterville Police Department had the honor of meeting John Watkins, his son, Paul Watkins, and his daughter-in-law, Cheryl Watkins.
John is still happily married to his wife of 66 years, Helen Watkins, both of whom share two children and four grandchildren. John also served as a Baptist Preacher and as a 6th Grade Teacher in Calexico, Calif., after his military service. After John retired, he and Helen moved to Porterville, where they have lived for more 30 years.
As a small gesture of appreciation on behalf of the Porterville Police Department, Chief Jake Castellow presented John with a Porterville Police Department Challenge Coin and a card expressing the department's gratitude. Representatives from the U.S. Navy Recruiting Office also presented John with a challenge coin and a handcrafted U.S. Navy blanket.
“We would like to thank John, as well as all other Veterans of our Armed Forces, for their dutiful service to our country this Veterans Day!” the police department stated.