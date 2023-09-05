10 Minutes with Tipton originated in January 2022 on the Education Page. Students in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School take time to Zoom with individuals in the community to ask them questions about their jobs, lives and strategies they can use in their own lives to help them become college and career ready.
John Rodriguez, Woodville Band Teacher
What is your job title/role in our community?
“I’m the band director for Woodville Elementary School. I am also the choir and music teacher. I teach from preschool through eighth grade.”
Please tell us a little bit about yourself - Your background, where you grew up, your family.
“I was born and raised in Porterville and I went through the school system in Porterville. I graduated from Monache. I went to college at Porterville College, Fresno State. I graduated from Cal State Bakersfield. After college, I got my degree to teach, but I did not teach until recently. I had worked in the banking and health industries before teaching. I have a wife, a daughter and one son.”
Can you tell us about your job as a band teacher? Can you tell us what you do each day?
“The cool thing about my job is that it's always different to see different grades. Today, I saw first grade and fourth and fifth grades and then sixth, seventh and eighth. I get to see different faces every day. Tomorrow, I will see first and second grade and then middle school. I do get to see my middle school students in choir, drumline, and band on a daily basis.”
What makes your band special? What genre of music do you enjoy having your students play? Why?
“I think what makes my band special is that this is only my second year (interview was held in May]) and this is the second year that the band has been back since it was on hiatus for about 10 years. Everyone in our band has been playing instruments for less than two years.
What makes it special is we don’t sound like a band that has been together for less than two years. We sound like we've been together a while. It’s to the credit of the kids practicing and working hard to sound good as an entire band.
We’re still working on trying different types of music. We play movie soundtracks and a couple of classical pieces of music as well.”
What do you love about your career? What do you dislike about your career?
“This is probably my third major career and it will be my last one. In comparison to my other jobs, I finally have a job that doesn’t feel like a job because it’s fun. I enjoy teaching, I enjoy being around the kids and compared to other jobs I’ve had in the past, it doesn’t feel like a job. I get to play music with kids from four years to 13 years old.
The only dislike I have is as we come to the end of the school year, we have a batch of kids who I won’t see coming back the next year but they are going on to high school and on to better things.”
Would you encourage others to pursue your career?
“Yes. If you’re a musician, and you like teaching, every music teacher is a musician and musicians like to play their instruments or sing. If your job is something you love, that is something you should always try to pursue.”
What is something that might surprise members of the public (either about you, or your career)?
“This is my third career. I’ve always been a musician. Life took me down roads that I enjoyed, but sometimes I wish I would have started teaching a lot sooner. I am glad this road brought me to Woodville where I enjoy being. I’m a new teacher, but I’m a new teacher in my 40s, but never late than never! I also used to be a musician at Disneyland as part of the Disneyland All-American College Band in 2001.”
What advice do you have for young people who might be pursuing your line of work?
“I would say be patient because there’s a lot going on with music right now, a lot of new things right now, new ways to teach. One thing I’ve learned is being patient and things will work out. As long as I’m helping students and as long as they’re practicing it will work out. As long as both sides are working hard to reach their goal everything will work out at the end!”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
“I definitely see myself still in Woodville. They’re the ones who gave me the opportunity to teach music and that’s where I want to stay. I want to develop the Woodville music program I started, to see it flourish, and eventually hand it off. I see myself in Woodville teaching and traveling a lot with my family.”
Anything else you would like to add? (Maybe a current, or past project you’re proud of)?
“I am working hard to take the Woodville band to different places in California to perform. I want my students to see other parts of the state while performing for others.”
Sophia enjoys playing volleyball and spending time with her family. Jenavi enjoys drawing and listening to music. Both students are in the eighth grade and attend Tipton Elementary School and are in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program.