10 Minutes With Tipton: Touchstone Pistachio's Joe Gray
10 Minutes with Tipton originated in January 2022 on the Education Page. Students in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School take time to Zoom with individuals in the community to ask them questions about their jobs, lives and strategies they can use in their own lives to help them become college and career ready.
What is your job title/role in our community?
“My name is Joe Gray and my job title is director of operations and I am responsible for capital projects and harvest operations at Touchstone Pistachio Company.”
Please tell us a little bit about yourself — Your background, where you grew up, your family.
“I was born in Southern California. I lived down in Lancaster for about 13 years. We moved up here to Hanford. I’ve been in the Valley ever since. I’m the middle child of seven children and I’m married and I have four boys.”
What do you love about your career?
“What I love about my career is I get to help people learn and teach people about the pistachio industry and help them understand how it works. I also get to help them advance in their own careers.”
When did you begin your career? Can you provide us with a career history?
“I began my career in the pistachio industry in 2002 at 28 years old at another processor in the Hanford area. I was a maintenance supervisor and then a maintenance manager production manager and I worked in continuous improvement. I’ve also worked as a director of operations and that is where I’m at right now.”
What do you dislike about your career?
“It is a lot of work. I don’t mind hard work, but it is a lot of hours and it keeps me away from my family more than I would like to be.”
Would you encourage others to pursue your career?
“I would. It’s been a very fulfilling career for me. I’ve had a lot of good mentors in my career. What excites me the most about it is that hopefully, I can be a mentor for someone else in the future.”
What is something that might surprise members of the public (either about you, or your career)?
“It’s not easy to get pistachios in the bag. It’s a lot of work and a lot of steps. You have to do a lot of work to get the pistachios to a saleable state. A lot of people think it’s easy and that the pistachios just come off of the tree — They think the pistachios come off of the tree and you roast it and put salt on it and that’s it. That’s not true. It takes a lot of work to get the pistachios ready for people to eat them.”
What advice do you have for young people who might be pursuing your line of work?
“Go to school and learn all you can. You have to have good people skills and be patient, willing to work hard, show up every day and work hard and do a good job. Treat others well and look for opportunities to help people learn and grow in their careers.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
“I am 49 right now and going to be 50 in July, so hopefully my career is winding down. I am hoping I am still in the pistachio industry in 10 years. I really enjoy what I’m doing and hope I can be a mentor to the people coming up in the pistachio industry. Hopefully, I can share my knowledge with them so they can be in my position one day.”
Anything else you would like to add? (Maybe a current, or past project you’re proud of)?
“I am really proud of the facility we have. We have come a long way and done a lot of work to get it into the shape it’s in. There is still a lot we have to do. I’ve enjoyed having a hand in it and I look forward to continuing to manage builds and make sure that the processing plant is all that it can be.”
Wendy and Hector are both sixth graders, who have been friends since preschool and enjoy spending time together. Both students attend Tipton Elementary School and are in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program.