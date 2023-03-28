10 Minutes with Tipton originated in January 2022 on the Education Page. Students in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School take time to Zoom with individuals in the community to ask them questions about their jobs, lives and strategies they can use in their own lives to help them become college and career ready.
Mayra Gomez, Teacher at Santa Fe Elementary School and owner/operator of Teapot Acres
What is your job title/role in our community?
“I am a reading teacher at Santa Fe Elementary for Porterville Unified School District and my other job title is I’m a business owner, florist on a farm. I have a shop opening at the farm in the summer. We have a barn that we are cleaning up and we are going to go ahead and work from there instead of working out of my kitchen.”
Please tell us a little bit about yourself — Your background, where you grew up, your family.
“I have been an educator for 12 years already. I am a school teacher, so that’s my full-time job. I am originally from the Los Angeles area, so I was not a farmer whatsoever. But we decided we wanted to live the ‘country life.’ I wanted the space to grow flowers and have farm animals. In 2019 we moved into the home where we currently live. We have these acres that have been sitting there for a long time and wanted to do something with the land. A little bit before the pandemic when we started gardening and flower farming. We have learned so much. It is such a gift just seeing the first seed sprout!”
Can you tell us about your business? Can you tell us what you do everyday in your job?
“Right now what we are doing is a lot of cleaning up from the previous season. We are starting to prep the soil so we can start adding seedlings and transplanting them on the ground. The first year I started, I hand watered everything. So, as soon as my second season came, I installed irrigation. It cuts a lot of the work time. I don’t have to be out there especially when it’s cold like right now. The hardest part of the job is going out there and stopping the weeds because I don’t use any pesticides on my flowers. I wake up early, by five o’clock, and I go out before work to make sure that I feed the animals. I go out there and if there’s extra time, I weed. I go to work and teach. Then, I’m off by four and do my ‘Mom duties,’ since I do have children and a husband.
Then, I go and work with the seedlings, which I have to water since they are kept indoors. I have a green room where the seedlings are growing and I have to water them every day. Also, I do advertising. Once it gets to spring, I get onto social media and advertise the business. Once flowers are here, if I have orders, I start harvesting the flowers, put them in buckets and then make them into arrangements and go on to social media and say ‘Hey, I have flowers today!’ In the summertime, we’re open daily. We’re doing this every single day. It is more work in spring time and summer time.”
What do you love about your career? What do you dislike about your career?
“I compare both of my passions, which are teaching and growing flowers, to one another. I compare them both because both things grow. Our students are just like little plants and you need to tend to them. Their needs are basic needs. Our students are just like flowers, just like plants you help them grow and they bloom! I can connect both of my passions to one another and it’s rewarding. Just the first sign of life, the first seedling that’s so exciting because it’s like ‘Oh my goodness, I did that with my own hands!’ I taught kindergarten for many years and so many of those children had not been to preschool and you had to teach them how to color, cut paper, add, subtract, how to read and by the end they're on their own, they're blooming! These things are my passions — They don’t seem like work!”
When did you begin your career? Can you provide us with a career history?
“I started my career about 12 years ago as a teacher. I began working within the school system right out of high school, I have more than 20 years working in the field of education. I’ve been flower farming since 2019. I’ve been in business since I was in high school. I have tried different things as far as businesses go. A lot of things didn’t work. It was not my passion. I did not enjoy doing them. When we got married, we tried food trucks, we had a mini train … We did so many things in business. Business is in my blood — my ancestors, my mother, my siblings all went into business.”
Would you encourage others to pursue your career?
“I encourage all children and adults to get into gardening. It’s one of my other missions in my business. I have educational programs for kids. During the summertime, I hold educational programs at the farm. The children learn about growing vegetables, flowers and I have taken these programs into the schools, especially the schools where I work. I have such a great principal who allows me to bring these ideas to the school and the students. I advocate for agriculture, horticulture, anything that has to do with growing something. So, I do encourage adults and children to get into either of those areas of farming, or flower farming.”
What is something that might surprise members of the public (either about you, or your career)?
People are surprised that I’m trying to do two careers at the same time and sometimes more than that! We also have a kettle corn business that now my son is managing. He’s a student in high school, so he’s enjoying the whole business part and he’s part owner. They are surprised when I tell them I do flower farming, have a kettle corn business and that I teach. They ask how I do it all! I don’t know, I just do it! I find the time for it!”
What advice do you have for young people who might be pursuing your line of work?
“It’s not easy, but it’s not impossible to do. You have to believe you can do it, but you also have to be ready for failure, for disappointments, but you have to get back to it. Don’t let anyone tell you you can’t do something that you’re not passionate about. I always tell my own children and students that I did have a teacher at one point tell me I couldn’t be a teacher and that I would have to choose a different career, but I’m one of those people who doesn’t shut down, you’re telling me I can’t, but I will. You have to have the grit to do something you really want to do. With my flower farming, my husband told me himself that I didn’t know anything about it! He chuckled, (not in a mean way, but he said ‘You were born in Los Angeles and you don’t know anything about it!’ So he didn’t believe that I could do it! He didn’t believe that I could get on a tractor and tend to the land and I showed him! You have to ignore those comments and go with what your heart tells you to do and just do it!”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
“I think I will still be teaching. Then, I will dedicate myself 100 percent to just the farm and offer field trips onto the farm. Hopefully, I have the whole field, which is five acres of land. It’s not a lot of acres, but I always wanted a sunflower field.”
Anything else you would like to add? (Maybe a current, or past project you’re proud of)?
“I am just proud of being able to spread my joy for flower farming to my students. I have students from last year who came back and they shared how their little sunflower grew and grew and it was a mammoth flower. They were so excited about that. We are currently trying to start a garden at our school. We have our beds and I am working in conjunction with another teacher at site. We are starting to fill them and get them ready this year and hopefully have some flowers in the spring!”
Nataliapaloma enjoys playing video games and Valeria enjoys playing soccer. Both students are in the sixth grade and attend Tipton Elementary School and are in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program.