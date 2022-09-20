10 Minutes with Tipton originated in January 2022 on the Education Page. Students in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School take time to Zoom with individuals in the community to ask them questions about their jobs, lives and strategies they can use in their own lives to help them become college and career ready.
Oscar Gonzalez, deputy operations project manager, Richard L. Schafer Dam, Success Lake
What is your role in our community?
“Our role is flood risk management for the downstream communities. There is a lake and we have a dam, so the dam was built to hold back water when we have storms and to prevent flooding from the cities below us such as the City of Porterville, the City of Tulare, the community of Tipton. Our floodplain expands to a vast amount of miles.”
Please tell us a little bit about yourself — Your background, where you grew up, your family.
“I am 29 years old. I was born in Lindsay in and I am a Cinco de Mayo baby. I am the fourth child of six so I grew up in a big family, so as you can imagine a lot of fighting with my brothers and sisters growing up. I lived in Lindsay up until the fourth grade when I moved into Porterville and this is basically where I grew up. Where I work is what I like to call home. I take a lot of pride in it and I know a lot of people around here, so it is a comfort thing.”
Can you explain what the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is and what your role is there? What do you love about your career?
“We do a lot of flood risk management. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is an agency under the Department of Defense, so our agency is pretty unique. It consists of active duty personnel and also civilian personnel, like me. I did not do any service in the Army.
Within the agency, there are three primary missions — engineering, military construction, and civil works. I’m under the civil works part of it — under the operations division. Within operations, we have lakes and dams. We are in the Sacramento district and throughout California, there are several different projects with lakes and dams.
Our primary focus is to prevent floods, but at the same time allow for recreation. People come out and are on boats on the lakes. There is also an operations/maintenance side and then we have our park rangers, which is where I started as a park ranger. Then, we have our recreation division, so a lot of law enforcement types of things. We want to keep everyone safe and promote a lot of water safety. We don’t want anyone hurt.
Our role at the dam right now, since there has not been much rain recently, is being focused on being prepared. We go based on prior history and as we know, history will always repeat itself. The statistics we’ve looked at are that we are due for a 100-year flood. The last major flood event that occurred in our community was in 1966.With that being said, you’ve always got to be prepared for everything. Currently, with drought conditions, we still have to be in tip-top shape. It is a dam and we have to be prepared, so we have constant dam inspections and technical equipment inspections every year. We have to do our pre-flood inspection by checking everything that has to do with water releases. We have it next week, so that if anything happens that we are prepared for it and so we’re not caught off guard.
When did you begin your career? Can you provide us with a career history?
“I started my career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2016. I started as a student park ranger up at Lake Kaweah, which is up by Sequoia National Park. I was attending Fresno State. I needed to complete an internship for my bachelor’s degree. I graduated from Fresno State and I continued to work at Lake Kaweah until March 2017. I was offered a permanent park ranger position at Success Lake for about four years. Last year, I was promoted to lead park ranger at Kaweah and I was there for about six months then the deputy operations project manager position opened here, so I returned to Lake Success.
My degree is in criminology. My plan was originally to get into the criminal justice field. We do get to write some citations (we are not law enforcement officers), but that is what attracted me to my current job.”
What do you dislike about your career?
“We work at lakes and during the summer months. It’s extremely busy, so we have a lot of people out here at campgrounds and recreation sites and then part of having a lake there is that there is swimming in lakes, which can be extremely dangerous. I’ve had a few drownings throughout my career. For me, personally, I use it as a learning experience and try to figure out ways to help minimize unfortunate events and constantly remind the public to always wear a lifejacket at a lake. Even if you think you’re a good swimmer it’s a good idea to have a life jacket on. We have a life jacket loaner program here at the lake in which people can borrow one for free and return at the end of the day. It is a way to promote safety and keep you safe if you ever visit our parks and lakes.”
Would you encourage others to pursue your career?
“I definitely would encourage others to pursue my career. When I started as a park ranger, I thought it was extremely rewarding to be a public servant and assist with anything they may need from us. There is freedom within the job. You’re working outdoors, get to do a lot of different, cool stuff, like drive boats. There’s just so much variety to it. One day you could be cleaning up a porta potty and the next day you’re cleaning up trash and the next day you’re out on the boat giving people tickets and the following day you’re doing school events. There’s so much to it and it keeps you on your toes a lot. I feel like it’s an extremely rewarding career. It’s one of the best jobs you can have. I’ve loved every bit of it!”
What advice do you have for young people who might be pursuing your line of work?
“You should be passionate about the conversation of the natural environment and preservation of the environment. You have learned a lot about global warming. It is extremely important to protect it, not just for us but for future generations. We are dedicated to the safety of visitors. We are public servants, so we are here for the public.
You must have good communication skills, strong leadership skills and most importantly a love for the outdoors. If you love being outside this is the career for you.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
“I hope to still be working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as an assistant project manager — if the opportunity comes up to be the project manager one day. I started as a student park ranger, which is at the very bottom of our ladder, and working my way up to see the management aspect of it has been extremely rewarding. I know what it’s like to work pretty weird shifts and being able to relate to all of my staff, I feel is extremely beneficial.
Anything else you would like to add?
“National Public Lands Day is always the last Saturday of September. This year it’s on September 24. We will be having an event where members of the public can volunteer by planting trees, painting curbs, and doing a little bit of service work beside us.”
Sophia Garcia and Christopher Sanchez are both seventh graders at Tipton Elementary School in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program. Sophia enjoys playing volleyball, reading books and spending time with her friends and family. Christopher enjoys playing soccer and Nintendo Switch.