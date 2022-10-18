10 Minutes with Tipton originated in January 2022 on the Education Page. Students in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School take time to Zoom with individuals in the community to ask them questions about their jobs, lives and strategies they can use in their own lives to help them become college and career ready.
Jason Pommier, Public Information Officer, Porterville Unified School District
What is your job title/role in our community?
“I’m the public information officer for the Porterville Unified School District, so in essence, I handle all of the media contacts between the district and for example with the Porterville Recorder. I’ve dealt with a lot of TV stations in Fresno, and other newspapers, such as the Foothills Sun-Gazette and the Visalia Times-Delta. So, I’m kind of the go-between for if you need press releases.
Over the years, I’ve kind of evolved into different titles. I handle social media outlets as far as districts are concerned we use, so for us, the main four we use are Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram. Instagram I’ve been doing a little bit more of. The nice part with Facebook is I don’t really use page supporters, or ads to try to get followers. We’ve done everything organically and we have over 11,000 followers.
I also do a lot of photography for graduations and athletic events. I oversee all of the websites. Not just the district websites, but all of the websites for our school sites. We are putting in video boards/marques at the school sites that I’m also in charge of.
Parent Square is the main communication for schools, so when we have an emergency situation more likely than not it’s me sending out the information to our parents and students.”
Please tell us a little bit about yourself — Your background, where you grew up, your family.
“I grew up in Orange County on the north side of town in the Anaheim/Placentia area, that’s where I went to school. I graduated from Cal State Fullerton. I was an only child. My parents divorced when I was three, so my mom raised me pretty much during childhood. I went to school and I ended up moving from the Anaheim School District and then I went to the Placentia/Yorba Linda School District and then I went to Cal State Fullerton. I have a diverse background — my dad was French German and my mom was second-generation Mexican-American. Unfortunately, my grandparents on my mother's side had passed away before I was born, but it was still a good heritage to have two different families to have from two diverse backgrounds.”
What do you love about your career?
“I’ve always been a people person and the best part about my current job is it’s a different job every single day. It’s not the same thing over and over again. A lot of that has to do with if there is a last-minute situation at a school, or if there is a last-second event that takes place. A lot of times I could be in the office all day long, there are a lot of times I could be out at a particular school site.
For example, yesterday, I was at an elementary site because we have a brand new preschool that’s available there, so I just took some photos of our preschool students, seeing them at the playground. Sometimes it’s nice to get out because being in an office based out of the district sometimes you forget why you do this job and going out there and seeing four to five-year-old kids and just helping them out in certain ways. I remember I was at an elementary school just last week and there was a second or third-grade student and she was having a rough time because somebody had taken a ball away from her and there was a bench nearby and so I said ‘Why don’t we take a second or two, it’s OK it will be OK?’ and I was able to talk to the boy to help get the ball back.
The thing I love the most too this is that now I’m in the eighth year I’ve been here for PUSD and a lot of times — and this happens a lot of the times with coworkers - I’ll see their students that are in middle school and then fast forward four years later and I’m taking their picture at graduation wearing their cap and gown. So, that’s part of the fun is to see students grow to be able to go out and have a successful life. It really is about meeting all of the different people and we have more than 1,600 staff members and staff at the district. A lot of people know working here in the district.”
When did you begin your career? Can you provide us with a career history?
“I did the traditional hard work. I wouldn’t suggest this to a lot of students, but I did the nine-year plan of getting a bachelor’s degree at Cal State Fullerton only because I had to take semesters off to be able to work. I lived on my own at the time and that’s just how I had to pay for school.
When I grew up, I wanted to be a play-by-play sportscaster. Sports was the field I eventually went into, but I started actually working in public relations.
I began in the sports information office, which handles all of the athletics at Cal State Fullerton. I wrote a letter in high school and when I got there my eventual boss said get out here, so my first year I was “in charge” so to speak of one team, the women’s gymnastics team. At that time they were a top six national team, so imagine being a first-year freshman student in college and for the first time we’re traveling to the University of Georgia for the national championships. The team ended up finishing sixth, but I’m sitting there working with sportscasters from CBS sports and other national media outlets. So, that’s where I pretty much got my start.
I worked for 25 years in college and pro sports. I was at Cal State Fullerton, the Los Angeles Kings, which is a National Hockey League team down there. I worked at the University of Southern California for 12 years and then I ended up, for about a year-and-a-half at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas. I was very fortunate — I had a chance to work for six national championship teams, I was either the assistant or lead Sports Information Director (SID)and I was able to work with the national champion team at each of the three — Cal State Fullerton, USC and the University of Texas and then my last one was the 2012 national championship for volleyball at the University of Texas.
As far as my career is concerned, I am entering my eighth year here. I've done public relations for approximately 35 years.”
What do you dislike about your career?
“It’s one of those jobs where you’ve had some people come and tell me “Man, you have a fun job.” There are times that it can be a little stressful as far as when you run into emergency situations. Your job is public relations, so sometimes you’re dealing with angry parents and a lot of times there are valid reasons. I try to talk to them and try to help them out and while we may have a disagreement at the end they have an understanding of why we did things a certain way. I don’t think it’s really a dislike.
The one thing I like about that job and the part I didn’t like earlier and people always saying “It’s fun to work in sports.” A lot of times, especially working with the Kings, I was working 80-90 hours a week and there’s no such thing as a vacation, or a day off. But, that was my previous career, thankfully, it’s not as hectic now, but it is a job where it is 24/7. There are times when I am sending out a communication to parents and staff at 9/10 o’clock in the evening.”
Would you encourage others to pursue your career?
“There’s always going to be a need for public relations at a lot of different levels. There are a wide range of jobs that it fits, especially if you have a communications background. What’s kind of weird is recently as far as K-12 public information officer jobs is that a lot of people coming into the field are TV reporters because I think it is kind of the same thing they are used to the grind of working for a TV station and after a while you kind of burn out.
The hard problem we run into now, for example, when I first got here, if you're familiar with our Pathways Program, we had a journalism program at Granite Hills High School and one thing I suggested was that they switch the programs. Initially, people were going “Why?” and I said, “Unfortunately, if you look at the industry, if you look at newspapers, those jobs are going away and a lot of the TV jobs are going away.” Because of what’s going on with social media, what’s happened with cable outlets, and the way people are getting their information is a lot different from when I was growing up at your age.”
What is something that might surprise members of the public (either about you, or your career)?
“Before I was offered the job at Porterville I was two days away from deciding if I’m going to break my lease to my apartment to live in my Forerunner, or sell my Forerunner to pay six months of rent, and then I would have been homeless at that point. I ran into a situation where I was running out of money and thankfully this gave me an opportunity to work. This is kind of a second chance and that’s why I’m really grateful to Porterville and this district because it was a really stressful situation for me at the time.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
“Retired, hopefully, retired for sure, but I’m going to play it by ear and see what happens. As much as I grew up here in California, I am probably looking to retire and move out of state. I have about four states that I would move to, but having said that, that doesn’t discount the fact that if I do retire, I would have spent about two decades here in Porterville and I really do like it here. There are a lot of amazing people that I’ve been able to work with here in Porterville. I think the best compliment I was given was when a parent one time said ‘We don’t get people of your experience to come live here in Porterville because it’s not a big city.’ I’m from a big city, but I think my experience in Texas really helped me to adjust to living in a smaller city, so I’m really comfortable living here in Porterville.”
Can you provide us with some of your district’s statistics? Number of schools, Number of students.
More than 14,000 students. 10 elementary schools; 3 middle schools; 6 high schools; Porterville Military Academy, which is a middle school and a high school and the Porterville Adult School.
What programs/opportunities make your district unique?
“What makes us unique is that we view ourselves as the “Big dog in the southeast part of Tulare County.” We’re obviously the biggest, the closest you’d have to go to Tulare and Visalia, but just the fact that we offer the adult school, the fact that we offer Butterfield Charter where you can do independent study, the fact that we have the Pathways Program, the fact that we have Future Farmers of America (FFA) program, the Advanced Via Individual Determination (AVID) Program, the Gifted and Talented Education (GATE) Program at Westfield, the dual immersion program at West Putnam and Santa Fe. We have something for everybody here.
We have a really strong student nutrition department that really did a good job during COVID and a lot of the time we were providing free food not just to our students, but to a lot of surrounding districts as well. We just did it as a way of doing everything that we can to support our community. We have a lot of really different and unique programs here — we’ve also added the preschool, universal TK programs as well.”
Some extra career advice from Pommier:
“I think one of the most important things you have to do is develop as many different talents as you can. Just don’t be able to do one thing well — You need to be able to do multiple things well, you need to be able to communicate well, you need to understand that you have deadlines and you need to understand that there are going to be times that you will be stressed out, but you have to be able to do the right thing at the right time.
“Never burn your bridges and always keep your networking available.”
Jordynn Gilbert and Nathalie Martinez are both seventh graders at Tipton Elementary School in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program. Jordynn enjoys playing volleyball. Nathalie enjoys participating in these interviews.