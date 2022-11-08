10 Minutes with Tipton originated in January 2022 on the Education Page. Students in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School take time to Zoom with individuals in the community to ask them questions about their jobs, lives and strategies they can use in their own lives to help them become college and career ready.
What is your job title?
"My name is Donald Sowers and my job title is Executive Director of PSW. I have been employed with PSW since April 1, 2014."
Tell us a little about yourself.
"My father was a career military man, Air Force, so I pretty much grew up all over the country. I was born at Ramey Air Force Base in Puerto Rico but the place I call home is San Jose, California. I played high school football and graduated from Leigh High School in 1967. I enlisted in the Marine Corps in August of 1967 and went to Vietnam from 1968-1969. When I came home I went into the Marine Corps Reserves while I attended West Valley Junior College in Saratoga, California. I graduated from West Valley in 1972 and returned to active duty with the Marines and attended Officer Candidate School. I was commissioned a 2ndlieutenant in 1972 and went through infantry training for another 6 months. I was involved in the Vietnam evacuation in April of 1975. The Marine Corps sent me to school to finish my four-year degree and I graduated with a degree in Human Resources Management from Pepperdine University in 1977. I raised four daughters in Porterville, they all attended Monache High School, and they all still live in the area. Besides my four daughters and my lovely wife Kathy, I am the proud grandfather of three wonderful grandsons and a beautiful granddaughter."
What do you love about your career?
"All of my life’s experiences have gone into making me the person that I am and most of those experiences have been gained from my three careers, the Marine Corps, Human Resources Management, and the Executive Director of a non-profit company. I would not change any of my career choices but the one I would like to share with you is the one I am doing right now, the Executive Director of PSW, a non-profit company. What I love the most about my job and career at PSW are the people. PSW’s mission is to “Assist individuals with disabilities achieve a more independent and productive life.” The clients that we serve and support are some of the hardest-working, strongest, and bravest people I know. They wake up every morning and in spite of their disability they get ready for work or for the day program they are associated with, put on a big smile, and charge out the door ready for whatever may come their way. Whenever I think I am having a bad day I just take a look around me and my bad day just evaporates into thin air when I see the smiling faces and the determination of those we serve and support. Most of our staff, which is the other reason I love this career, are hard-working people who are here because their work is a calling, not a job. You are never going to get monetarily wealthy working for a non-profit organization but believe me when I tell you that your life will become very rich because of the help and support you are able to provide to those we serve. I am blessed with a wonderful workforce made up of people who are dedicated to helping people. I feel that this job, my last job, and career before I retire, is the most fulfilling and rewarding of all the jobs I have had during my life, with the exception of being a father and grandfather, and it is a wonderful way to end my working career."
When did you begin your career? Can you provide us with a career history?
"I left the Marine Corps in 1978 as a Captain and started to pursue my third career, a civilian career in Human Resources Management, with Surgikos a division of Johnson and Johnson. I remained in the Human Resources Field with various companies until I retired from Bank of the Sierra as the Senior Vice President of Human Resources in March of 2014. At the time I retired from the bank I was the President of the Board of Directors for PSW. At that time the Board of Directors was looking to fill the Executive Director's position which had become vacant a few weeks earlier. I was asked by one of the other board members if I would consider filling the position of Executive Director. After some thought and some discussion with my wife, I told the board that I would be honored to accept the position if offered. By the end of March, the board made me an “offer I could not refuse” and I began my third career on April 1, 2014. I was only going to do the job for 3 years but 8 and ½ years later I am still here."
What do you dislike about your career?
"As I stated earlier, I feel that my current career choice has been the most rewarding for me but I would be lying to you if I told you it was all a bed of roses. The biggest issue I have with my current career is trying to manage a business when you have so many different agencies that you must answer to. PSW has to make sure that, on a daily basis, we are in compliance with rules and regulations from the state’s Department of Health and Human Services, the state’s Department of Developmental Services (DDS), the state’s Department of Community Care Licensing (CCL), the state’s Department of Rehabilitation (DOR), our funding agency, the Central Valley Regional Center (CVRC), and of course, we cannot leave out the federal agencies involved with our industry, Health and Human Services and the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). During the COVID pandemic, we also had to deal with the Tulare Country Public Health Department, the state’s Department of Public Health, and the state and federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). To say the least, these organizations make my job and the jobs of my staff very interesting."
Would you encourage others to pursue your career?
"It all depends on what you want for a career. If you are the type of person who is inclined to help others and who delights in the success of others then yes it would be a wonderful career for you. But if your plan is to become a millionaire by the time you are 30 or if your goal is to be the first person on Mars then I do not think my current career choice would be for you."
What is something that might surprise the public about me or my career?
"I think something that is quite amazing about PSW is that we served a total of 549 individuals last year and that the current number of individuals we are serving in 493. I feel that the community sometimes doesn’t realize or forgets how many folks we assist at PSW. The number of people we are currently serving has dropped compared to last year due to COVID. With the advent of COVID, referrals of new clients from CVRC dropped significantly but we still had client attrition, amongst our existing clients, due to their moving away from the area or dropping out of programs due to their fear of COVID."
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
"Retired!"
Wendy Davila and Hector Robles are both sixth graders at Tipton Elementary School in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program. Wendy enjoys playing sports and creating art. Hector enjoys sports and playing games.