10 Minutes with Tipton originated in January 2022 on the Education Page. Students in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School take time to Zoom with individuals in the community to ask them questions about their jobs, lives and strategies they can use in their own lives to help them become college and career ready.
What is your job title/role in our community?
Bryan Cogburn, Fire Chief for the Porterville Fire Department
Please tell us about yourself — Your background, where you grew up, your family.
“I am Bryan Cogburn. I am the fire chief for the City of Porterville and have been the fire chief now for a little over one month. Prior to that I was what they call an acting fire chief. I was doing the position, but hadn’t been promoted yet.
I have been a firefighter for 20 years in varying positions. I've worked for different departments, not just Porterville. I am married and we have three kids. I have a 14-year-old daughter, who is a freshman in high school, a 12-year-old daughter also in seventh grade like you guys and a 9-year-old son, who is in the third grade.
I grew up in the Shaver Lake area near the Sierra Summit Ski Resort. I went to college after high school and I have a couple of different degrees. I have an A.A., which is a two-year degree in fire technology and a four-year degree, a B.A. in Business Administration.”
When did you begin your career? Can you provide us with a career history?
“I started my career in 2003 as a firefighter for Cal Fire. I traveled all over the state going to wildland fires, as a seasonal firefighter. Then, I worked for the City of Hanford as a firefighter and also an engineer. An engineer is a person who drives the fire engine. I was there for a good portion of my career. Then, I was a captain for the City of Tulare. Then, I came to Porterville and was a battalion chief, and then I was promoted to deputy chief like the assistant chief and then I was promoted to fire chief.”
What do you love about your career?
“The number one thing I love about my career is I love helping people. Being a firefighter is 100 percent about helping people. I enjoy helping the people I work with and in the community and being a problem solver. As a firefighter, we have to be problem solvers in situations where people in the community don’t know what to do. They call the fire department if someone is hurt, if they are in a car accident, or if their house is on fire. We go to all different types of emergencies. I enjoy solving problems.”
What do you dislike about your career?
“What I dislike is when you help people, sometimes you see them on their worst day. Maybe someone has died, there has been a bad accident, their house has burned down. Seeing people hurt, sick, or losing their house and belongings … I enjoy helping people, but sometimes when you help them they’re having the hardest day of their lives.
You are also gone from your family a lot. The fire department is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year — on Christmas, birthdays, holidays and you have to be away from families. Sometimes you can be away from daily for three weeks, or longer. This last year I traveled around the state. I was a strike team leader and I could be gone for three weeks in order to help people.”
Would you encourage others to pursue your career?
“I would definitely encourage people to become firefighters. If you like helping people and you enjoy the type of job where every day is different. It’s definitely not a job for everybody, but it is definitely a rewarding job and you get a feeling of satisfaction in making a difference. I would recommend that others pursue this career.”
What is something that might surprise members of the public (either about you, or your career)?
“One of the things I do when I’m not at work is I have coached a girls' softball team for the last six years since they were six years old and now they’re 12 to 13 years old. We travel all over the state, going everywhere from San Diego to Sacramento.
Something that might surprise others about my career is that at the fire department, the people I work with are really an extension of my family. I spend almost as much time with the firefighters as with my own family. We eat meals together, go grocery shopping, watch TV, and work out together. A lot of people don’t realize that a fire station is a home for firefighters when they’re not in their own homes. We have chores — someone has to cook, clean, scrub toilets, dust, sweep, clean vehicles, everything someone does at their own home we do at the fire station.”
What advice do you have for young people who might be pursuing your line of work?
“I would say that education is extremely important to all jobs, even being a firefighter. The best investment you can make is in yourself. Go to school, get an education, and never stop learning. I still go to school today and learn new things. Every day make yourself a better version of who you are — a better friend, student, better brother, and sister. I think you can always be better. In pursuing my line of work in being a firefighter, you need to continue to go to school and continue to work hard and if you’re interested in doing this type of job, stop by the fire station and visit with us and talk with us to get advice.
I always tell new hires that I am hiring them for their character. Do they have the values that are necessary for being a firefighter? Our core values are professionalism, compassion, leadership, integrity, vision and trust. I hire for character and train for skill. We can train almost anyone to be a firefighter, but are you the right person?”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
In 10 years, I will be getting close to retiring. I will hopefully still be the fire chief in Porterville. I have a lot of goals and plans that I have in the remaining years of my career. I want to help make the community a safer place and accomplish all of my career goals.
Anything else you would like to add? (Maybe a current, or past project you’re proud of)?
“We are remodeling three of our fire stations. The fire stations are getting a little older. We are working to update them for different reasons. We are also working on the plans for building a fourth station and start working on that next year. Yesterday, (November 30) I traveled to the city of Paso Robles to take a tour of the headquarters and their emergency operations systems. We are in the planning stages to build a new headquarters and emergency operations center here in Porterville.”
Genesis enjoys cheerleading and Sophia enjoys playing volleyball and football. Both students are in the seventh grade and attend Tipton Elementary School and are in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program.