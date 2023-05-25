10 Minutes with Tipton originated in January 2022 on the Education Page. Students in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School take time to Zoom with individuals in the community to ask them questions about their jobs, lives and strategies they can use in their own lives to help them become college and career ready.
What is your job title/role in our community?
“My name is Fred Dohnke and I am the commandant of Porterville Military Academy. Before I became commandant, I was a pilot in the Air Force. I came out here to PMA to be an aviation instructor for our Pathway and I was an Air Force officer, so I also help lead our Leadership Pathway.”
Please tell us a little bit about yourself - Your background, where you grew up and your family.
“I grew up in Porterville and I attended Belleview School, then Bartlett Junior High School, and then Porterville High School. Then, Porterville College and then Fresno State. I attended Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University for my master’s degree. So, as you can see, education never stops.”
We know you are the commandant at Porterville Military Academy. Can you please tell us about the academy and what your position entails?
“We are a military academy with 300 California Cadets Corps and our goal is to get to 600 cadets, so we’re about halfway there. Our cadets focus on leadership and aviation.”
What do you love about your career? What do you dislike about your career?
“What I like about my career is getting to engage with outstanding young students and helping them grow. What I don’t like about my career is the super long days.
In my military career, my grandpa was an Air Force pilot, so I wanted to be an Air Force pilot. I got to fly airplanes all over the place. I got to fly around the world once going eastbound and once going westbound, which was a really cool experience. I have about 3,000 hours flying airplanes. I love flying so much I have my own airplane at the Porterville Airport, so I can fly whenever I feel like it.”
Would you encourage others to pursue your career?
“I would. It’s a lot of fun. I had a lot of great travel opportunities and it’s exciting. If students attend PMA, they get to travel around the state and if they join the military they get to travel a lot around the world.”
What is something that might surprise members of the public (either about you or your career)?
“I was born in Brazil and English is not my first language – Portuguese is my first language.”
What advice do you have for young people who might be pursuing your line of work?
“I would say keep showing up every day. Don’t be afraid to participate in whatever is happening, especially the good things in your life. Be ready to grow.”
Anything else you would like to add? (Maybe a current, or past project you’re proud of?)
“Yes. I am very proud that the two of you guys sat and asked questions and were curious about the world around you. That’s a powerful thing you have – Don’t let your curiosity die.”
Nataliapaloma is in the sixth grade and loves to draw. Sophia is in the seventh grade and loves volleyball. Both students attend Tipton Elementary School and are in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program.