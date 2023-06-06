10 Minutes with Tipton originated in January 2022 on the Education Page. Students in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School take time to Zoom with individuals in the community to ask them questions about their jobs, lives and strategies they can use in their own lives to help them become college and career ready.
RHONDA CEMO, PIANO-ART EDUCATOR
What is your job title/role in our community?
“I am a self-employed piano and art teacher. I teach childrenafter school gets out, and homeschoolers and they come to mystudio during the day. I am also a teaching vendor by thehomeschooling programs Heartland Charter and Monarch RiverAcademy.
Please tell us a little bit about yourself — Your background,where you grew up, your family.
“I grew up in Springville, which is about 30 minutes up the hill. Ilived in Springville and went to Porterville High School, thenPorterville College. When I was 20, I moved off to Cal StateUniversity Fresno and I came back when I had my first child. Idid not want to raise my children in Fresno, so I came back tomy roots. I am a wife and mother of two. My daughter justfinished her second year of college and my son just graduatedfrom high school and is ready to go to college.
Music and art have always been big things in my family. All ofmy brothers and I were required to play the piano in order toplay sports, or in order to do other activities. So, I’ve alwaysinstilled that type of thing in my family. My daughter and son bothplay piano. My husband also plays the piano. I always wanted tohave music in my family as I was raised with music in the home.I have done murals around town, one for Pizza Factory,Springville School mural, Hoops Preschool, and the PortervilleFire Department. I also do sets for the Barn Theater such asBeauty and the Beast, Mulan, Mary Poppins, Mamma Mia,Christmas Tuna, Annie, and The Little Mermaid.
Can you tell us about your business and what you do everyday?
“I have a small studio. Half of the room is piano and half is art. Ican have a class of up to 12 in my studio for art and piano istaught one-on-one. With art, I teach different techniques and it isrun like a classroom. We don’t just draw, color, and sketch. Iteach them different techniques of art — one point perspective,color wheel, famous artists like Picasso and we create a piecethat celebrates who those artists are.
In piano I’m a teacher who makes piano fun. When raised I hadvery strict teachers. In my way of teaching, I allow the studentsto pick their own music. They learn through books, but in theirfree time they pick their own songs because everyone has theirown music style. Everyone has freedom to express themselvesthrough the music they are playing. That’s what makes it fun.”
What do you love about your career and working withchildren?
“I love many things because I do two different jobs — I teachpiano where I get to work with keyboarding and sounds and Iteach art where I get to play with watercolors, and plaster andclay and a lot of other things. I love to have fun in both worlds. Ilove bringing music into the homes of other people. Whenstudents play, their parents and other people who have neverbeen around music are amazed at how quickly they are learningand how much fun they're having. I love hearing the progressthey make every week when they come.
All day long I get to create and that's what I wanted to do all ofmy life and I didn’t until a few years ago.”
Would you encourage others to pursue your career?
“If you have a passion for anything in the arts, anything withmusic, or composing, or if you’re interested in any type of arteven if it’s just taking out a sketch book and a pencil, I would sayyes, pursue it. Don’t give up on it even if it's part-time. It is hardto make a living in a career of art and playing the piano. It’ssomething you have to create, or be part of unless you want toplay the piano for a high school choir, or do a job like that.
I would say if you have any passion whatsoever pursue it. I wishI would have pursued it harder when I was a lot younger thanwaiting until I had children and put time into it. Now I have athriving business. It didn't come overnight; it took years to build.
You have to find a path in your career in order to survivefinancially in it.”
What is something that might surprise members of thepublic (either about you, or your career)?
“I do a lot of murals. I do a lot of the sets at the Barn Theater. Ipaint the backgrounds. A lot of people know what I do as atalent. I even play the piano for certain special events. I work alot and I give a lot. There’s a lot of time I don’t have students, butI’m preparing for a future class/lesson.”
What people wouldn’t know about me is that I gave up on artand piano in high school and the first part of college. I was toldby a teacher one time that I had no talent and that I needed to
pursue something different even though I lived and dreamedabout it every day. I gave up on all of it and one day I justdecided I missed it so much that I started doing it again andstarted proving it to maybe that teacher, maybe the public, ormaybe my parents … I don’t know … I just wanted to prove Iwas good at it.
Art is not right or wrong. It’s a passion. It’s what you feel andthat’s what I started looking at. In music, it’s how you present. Asurprise is that most people think you have so much talent andthat you’re born with it, but you have to develop it.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
“I am hoping to have retired and lived in Croatia. I wouldprobably still be doing what I do but not to the extent I do it now.”
Anything else you would like to add? (Maybe a current, orpast project you’re proud of?)
“My goal every year is to do a piano recital and art show and this is somethingthat I kind of use to guide the children and any of my students inperforming in front of others to share the talent they have putinto the piano. The recital is held kind of toward the end of the year before summer break. Once the recital ends, we move overto the art show where all of the art students show seven to eightpieces from throughout the year and we all go and look at theart. Students have had their teachers and even principals come;they invite everybody because they’re passionate about whatthey do. It is important for the students to share their talents withthe public because they work hard at it!”
Nathalie and Fernanda are both seventh-grade students at Tipton Elementary School and are in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program.