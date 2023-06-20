10 Minutes with Tipton originated in January 2022 on the Education Page. Students in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School take time to Zoom with individuals in the community to ask them questions about their jobs, lives and strategies they can use in their own lives to help them become college and career ready.
What is your job title/role in our community?
“My name is Reagen Dozier and I am the Program Director, Title V at Porterville College. I oversee the academic support services at PC, which includes Learning Center, Library and Innovation Centers (STEM, Business and Literacy) and various state and federal grants. Within these programs, we hope that students understand that education does not stop once you leave the classroom and that we are the bridge between academic and co-curricular, theory and practice, college and career by creating opportunities for students to “learn by doing.” Through our experiential learning program, which is one of the programs through our Innovation Centers, we offer numerous opportunities for students, such as transfer and cultural heritage trips to UCLA and the Getty Center Museum, Eisenhower Transportation Fellowship for STEM students to go to Washington, DC for free and present their research at the Transportation Research Board Conference, PC Technology Innovation Competition, PC Sustainability Conference, visits to the USDA Agricultural Center, and various other conferences, competitions, and travel for students to experience the world and apply the theory they’ve learned to the world.”
Please tell us a little bit about yourself — Your background and educational background, where you grew up, your family.
“I grew up in deep poverty with eight brothers and sisters. We lived in Section 8 housing and my family received food stamps and cash aid. My most vivid memory, is of my mother going to PG&E and paying $10 for a $300 electricity bill in order to forestall them turning off our lights — we hadn’t paid in three months and that was the magic number of months you could miss before they would shut off your electricity — and seeing the line that went out the door of all the other families who were in the same situation of begging to keep their lights on. Growing up, I often went without food so my younger siblings could eat, and I quickly realized that if I went to school every day I could get at least two meals: breakfast and lunch since I received free and reduced lunch. So I went to school, everyday that it was possible — I didn’t even miss school when my mother died as it meant potentially going without a meal. My parents tried their best, but you can’t divide nothing into something so we often went without.
As I went through school, I was an AP/honors student and I directly got into University of California, Berkeley. UC Berkeley changed my life. I think that’s why I am the most passionate about the UC system and encourage all students to transfer to UC’s because it changed everything about my life. It helped me raise my brother and sister, so they were not in poverty anymore as well as my family and my father. It opened my eyes to see that there’s more out there than my own concerns and my own culture. I graduated with a history degree and I was hoping to go into law, so that was my emphasis. I earned a master’s degree in counseling and I am trying to earn my doctorate degree, I am hoping really soon. Education has really transformative powers. It does help you leave situations that are precarious and to see the world and experience more than you ever thought possible.”
Can you tell us about Porterville College’s Innovation Center?
“Our Innovation Centers were initially underutilized buildings, and we were able to transform them into the Innovation Centers with Federal Title 5 funding. The Innovation Centers comprise of three Centers: Business Innovation Center, STEM Innovation Center, and Literacy Innovation Center. In our Business Innovation Center, we have a Makerspace Lab, where students can learn how to utilize our 3D printer, laser engraver, 3D pens, and coding robots. The Business Innovation Center is meant to be a location for students to become entrepreneurs and learn how to create their own business.
The STEM Innovation Center focuses on providing students the tools to be successful STEM majors. We offer math mentoring, internships, virtual reality, and other opportunities available for STEM students or students interested in STEM programs. One internship opportunity is through our partnership with USDA Forest Service where we place 5 PC STEM students every summer in Sequoia National Forest to learn how to apply their degree to working out in the field. It’s an incredible program that allows students to see what they can do with a STEM degree after they graduate.
The Literacy Innovation Center focuses on giving students the opportunities to see the written text come alive and we do this through our PC Writer and Poet Speaker Series. PC Writer and Poet Speaker Series is a program that we work in partnership with the Language Arts Division to invite poets and writers from around the nation to present to our students. We intentionally seek out presenters who are people of color and/or are from the Central Valley and share the same community/background of our students. PC serves a diverse area that is rural, mountainous with immense poverty, so we bring people to talk about their journey and how they got to their current position so students can dream big and see there's so much they can do! We love to give tours, so we are always encouraging K-12 and community partners to reach out to come visit our Centers especially with students.”
What do you love about your career? What do you dislike about your career?
“I love being able to help my community and other impoverished, underrepresented minority groups succeed. That is why I work in academic support services. This is equity in action. Some students need a little bit more support to pass that class and we provide that support. I am passionate about students and education, particularly public education, and the transformational power that it has.
What I dislike is the bureaucracy, false allyship, and the behind-the-scenes decisions — I wish we could all just focus on students and ensuring they are successful.”
Can you tell us what you do every day in your job?
“What I do every day… It’s not a typical job. I don’t have a set thing I do every day. My focus and mindset are that I’m here to help underrepresented and impoverished students get an education and find their passion. I’m usually in meetings all day and reviewing budgets as I manage quite a bit of funding and grants, but I try to pepper in contact with students. I supervise and work with about 70-80 student workers, an incredible staff of four individuals, adjunct librarians, and a librarian. I also work with other faculty and adjuncts to ensure that what they envision for a program or event is executed; our faculty have incredible ideas and we provide support so they can come up with more ideas to help students. The majority of my job is to try to organize the chaos that comes from having so many people who report to you; this is a lot of fun as the Academic Support Services Team are very understanding and always willing to help each other and students…I always remind them that our main focus should be on the students.”
Would you encourage others to pursue your career?
“Absolutely! Administration is a difficult job because you work a lot. You work all the time when you work in public education. But, every hour you put into it, there are another 10 students who get to graduate and get to move on! You can do amazing things in this work! We need more people who are willing to take up the call of leadership. It’s important work!”
What is something that might surprise members of the public (either about you, or your career)?
“Probably the most surprising thing about me is that I don't like movies and I don’t like TV shows. If you named some popular movies I probably didn't see them, I just can't get into any of them. Anything I’ve watched has not been of my own free will. It’s just something that was playing. I also don’t participate in celebrity culture.”
What advice do you have for young people who might be pursuing your line of work?
This is really advice about any sort of work. Find stuff you’re passionate about, that you really care about. Look to others beyond yourself, seek out individuals, groups, and communities that are from cultures that you do not belong to. In my line of work, I want to encourage young people to see themselves at a college or at a university. Ask over and over again to your teachers, your principals, and your parents, and tell them 'I want to go see UCLA, UC Davis, UC Irvine, Berkeley.’ I encourage students to see all the possibilities after they graduate from high school and to believe in themselves that this is possible!”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
“I’m hoping to be a dean of instruction one day. But, really what I want to see in myself in 10 years is still being passionate in this work and to see more students graduate and to see graduation rates grow for underrepresented minority groups. Jobs come and go, but the impact of the work lasts beyond the lifetime of the individual.”
Anything else you would like to add? (Maybe a current, or past project you’re proud of?)
“I think the project I’m most proud of is the professional development we offer to professional experts, staff, librarians, and student workers. We really focus on the equity gaps within our programs and try our hardest to help students succeed. Sometimes this means creating, eliminating, or modifying programs or increasing our outreach to the high schools, elementary schools, middle schools to see how we can help students.
Another project I am proud of was getting to take four students to Washington, D.C. to present their transportation research at the Transportation Research Board Meeting. It was the first time many of them had left the state. Each student got a $1,500 travel stipend and a $3,500 stipend to do the research. They had a hard time believing they were able to go to D.C. for free and to present their research. It was a life-changing opportunity and I hope to develop more opportunities like this one in the future for our students and community partners.”
Sophia enjoys playing volleyball and spending time with her family and friends. Monserrat enjoys playing soccer and spending time with her family and friends. Both are in the seventh grade and attend Tipton Elementary School and are in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program.