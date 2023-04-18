10 Minutes with Tipton originated in January 2022 on the Education Page. Students in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School take time to Zoom with individuals in the community to ask them questions about their jobs, lives and strategies they can use in their own lives to help them become college and career ready.
Stephanie Olmedo-Hinde, General & Transfer Counselor and Student Services Division Chair at Porterville College
Please tell us a little bit about yourself — Your background, where you grew up, and your family.
“What’s unique about me is that I am actually a third-generation Porterville College employee. My grandmother started here as a cook. My father was a maintenance operator/groundskeeper and my mother was an assistant director of financial aid. My dad’s side lived in Porterville for about three generations, so I was born and raised in Porterville. A unique thing about my upbringing is that because my dad worked here as a groundskeeper, he took care of the college grounds overnights and on weekends. So, he was housed here, so I literally grew up on campus. It was my playground!”
Can you tell us what you do every day at your job?
“One of my roles as division chair is that I get to coordinate the student success courses, which are the initial freshman course where students decide upon a career and a major. Students learn how to do well in college in those courses since college is a bit of an adjustment from high school because you’re in charge of your own education. I also oversee other counselors on campus. As counselors, we meet with students and we help them decide on what the best colleges are to transfer to after they’re done at PC and what classes to take here to help them be prepared. We also listen to problems because college can be stressful, so we listen to them and that’s what we’re here for.”
What do you love about your career? What do you dislike about your career?
“I love that I get to help students figure out what they want to do with the rest of their lives and I get to watch them do it. Working with students from when they first get here to when they graduate and move on to bigger colleges is the best part of my job. I am very lucky to get paid to talk with and guide people on what to do to accomplish their long term academic goals. I am thankful for my job every day.
What I dislike at the administrative level is that I have to get used to the fact that I cannot please and make everybody happy and that’s tough. As long as I make fair decisions, I’m comfortable with myself and that's something I’ll have to embrace.”
Would you encourage others to pursue your career?
“Oh, for sure! Yes, I would definitely say if anyone is interested in this field that it’s a great field to be in. I love to come to work every day and that’s a rare thing for people to say!”
What is something that might surprise members of the public (either about you, or your career)?
“I think a lot of things that surprise the public are that counselors are actually faculty members, so we start off with the option to teach. We are technically professors but work one-on-one counseling students. Teaching classes was my favorite part of the job. There's a lot more to being a counselor than just sitting down with students and discussing classes — there’s a lot more versatility that we have.”
What advice do you have for young people who might be pursuing your line of work?
“Stay persistent. In order to get the job that I have, you have to get a master’s degree. You have to get a bachelor’s degree, then a master’s degree. That’s quite a bit of work. A lot of people think that’s a lot of time. Whether you like it or not, time is the one thing you can’t get back. You might as well put the things you want to do first and be persistent and patient when it comes to job openings. Eventually, it will pay off. You always have to remember that you’re never done with yourself and that there are always new things you can learn.”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
"In 10 years, I’ll be getting close to retirement. I can’t wait to travel more and do more things with my husband and spend more time with my family.”
Anything else you would like to add?
"I’d like to give some advice in saying always try and when you take a job, leave it better off than when you had it. I have worked in many different areas and I got to know a lot of different positions. I wanted to know how things worked. I have been a student worker, an office assistant, a teaching assistant and then I worked my way to becoming an adjunct counselor/teacher and now I’m a division chair. Just make sure you know what success means to you. Don’t try to please everyone else. You’re the one who has decided what to do!
Also, get good with money now. You’re the one who’s going to be making a lot someday, so know how to spend it.”
Hector enjoys playing games and soccer. Andres enjoys sports and spending time with his friends. Both students are in the sixth grade and attend Tipton Elementary School and are in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program.