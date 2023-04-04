BY: VALERIA MORA & RAYMOND MADRIGAL
10 Minutes with Tipton originated in January 2022 on the Education Page. Students in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School take time to Zoom with individuals in the community.
This week we are featuring a Porterville College Cultural and Historical Awareness Program (CHAP) guest speaker. CHAP was organized in 2002 to enhance students’ awareness of certain important aspects of our society to which they may have previously had little or no exposure. A theme is chosen by CHAP members each school year, and faculty members across the campus are encouraged to integrate elements of that theme into their coursework. Additionally, various field trips, guest speakers, panel discussions and videos are presented throughout the year and are all open to the public. By subtly saturating students with information about the chosen topic throughout the year, the awareness of the entire campus community is elevated.
Dr. Rebecca Baird, a history instructor at Porterville College, will be a CHAP speaker on April 5 at 7 p.m. in the Porterville College Theater.
What is your job title/role in our community?
“My job title is professor. I have been teaching at Porterville College for 10 years. I am also the Academic Senate President-Elect, so I’ll be the Academic Senate President in May.”
Please tell us a little bit about yourself — Your background, where you grew up, your family.
“I grew up in Thousand Oaks in Ventura County. My dad was a high school English teacher and my mom was a social worker and she ran a free clinic. I did my undergraduate work at Moorpark College, which is a community college, then the University of California, Los Angeles and a master’s degree from the University of Connecticut and then I moved to Arizona to work on a doctorate, which I earned in 2016. I did my research on the 1960s and 1970s in Los Angeles about healthcare, the Counterculture, and hippies.”
We know you will be speaking at an upcoming CHAP event. Can you tell us a little bit more about your topic?
“My topic is combining topics to represent Women's History Month, which is March and Earth Day, which is April 22. It’s on women’s roles specifically in the environmental movement in the United States. Women who organized to protect birds and other wildlife in the late 1800s and women who helped protect our national parks. I will discuss women like Rachel Carson, who exposed how harmful pesticides like DDT are, and women who fought to protect their neighborhoods and families, and the challenges women faced in standing up for these things.”