BY FERNANDA RODARTE & YERALDIN LOZA
10 Minutes with Tipton originated in January 2022 on the Education Page. Students in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School take time to Zoom with individuals in the community.
This week we are featuring a Porterville College Cultural and Historical Awareness Program (CHAP) guest speaker. CHAP was organized in 2002 to enhance students’ awareness of certain important aspects of our society to which they may have previously had little or no exposure. A theme is chosen by CHAP members each school year, and faculty members across the campus are encouraged to integrate elements of that theme into their coursework. Additionally, various field trips, guest speakers, panel discussions and videos are presented throughout the year and are all open to the public. By subtly saturating students with information about the chosen topic throughout the year, the awareness of the entire campus community is elevated.
Dr. Alex M. Saragoza, Professor Emeritus of Chicanx Latinx Studies at the University of California, Berkeley, will be a CHAP speaker of 2023 on May 3 at 11:30 a.m. in the Porterville College Theater.
What is your job title/role in your community?
“I am a Professor Emeritus of history in a special area — I focus on Mexico and Cuba, but I teach all about Latin America.”
Please tell us a little bit about yourself — Your background, where you grew up, your family.
“My parents are Mexican. My mother is from Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco, Mexico and my father is from Guanajuato, Mexico. I was born here in California in a little town called Madera. I went to school at Sierra Vista and then a middle school called Thomas Jefferson. Then, I went to Madera High School.
My parents were very poor. We were very poor. They worked most of their life as farmworkers and I was the oldest. Myself, my brother and my two sisters, we all worked in the fields doing all kinds of work — picking all kinds of fruit.
I graduated from Madera High School as a California Scholarship Federation member and I went to Fresno State and I graduated in four years. I did very well academically and I got a scholarship to go to Harvard University to earn my master’s degree.
I do have to tell you a funny story. When I told my parents I was going to go to Harvard they didn’t know what that meant and they didn’t know where it was. I showed them on a map that it was in the state of Massachusetts. My parents wanted to know why I wanted to go so far away because Fresno State was the same thing to them as Harvard and there’s a big difference! But, when my dad’s boss told him it was great that I was going there. I was in the local newspaper and they put a story on the front page about how I was going to go to Harvard. No one who had graduated from Madera High up until very recently had gone to Harvard.
What is funny about that is that in Fresno there are streets named for many of the schools on the East Coast — like Princeton, Yale, Harvard. As I was explaining where Harvard was to my parents, my uncle came into the kitchen. (He always came around dinnertime because he liked my mom’s tortillas). He walked in and I was telling them and my parents were saying ‘Why are you going so far?’ My mother was crying and so on and she was afraid it was too far away. My uncle Sammy thought I wanted to go to Harvard street in Fresno. He said ‘What are you getting all excited about?’ They explained that I wanted to go to Harvard and my uncle said ‘It’s not that bad just a few blocks away!’They explained that no, it’s in Massachusetts. He said ‘Big deal, so he wants to go to the other side of town, why are you getting so crazy about it?’ We had to show him on the map where I was going!’ He said ‘Why do you want to go there?’
Before I got to go to Harvard I was drafted to serve in the military since the Vietnam War was going on. I had to wait two years before I went to Harvard. I graduated in 18 months and had a scholarship. Then, I came back to Fresno mainly because my sister had been picking tomatoes and she had got to know a girl there named Juanita. My sister Laura and I, we both loved to dance and we would go to the dances, but had to come home early because we had to get up early. We would go to dances in Madera, at a little dance hall, which played mainly Mexican music. When I got there there were only two to three girls to dance with. My sister brought Juanita and she was and still is very beautiful. We got to noviar [date], three years and we were engaged for three years. Five of those six years, she was chaperoned on the dates. I took them to the movies, picnics etc. I always had three sisters staring at me making sure I didn’t kiss her and so forth. The only time I got to kiss her was when I would send (the sisters) to the snack bar.
After I came back from Harvard, my wife wanted to finish her bachelor’s degree at Fresno State. She had been a student at Fresno City College, so I got a job at Fresno State. I taught there for two years while my wife finished her bachelor’s degree and in the meantime I had applied for a doctoral degree at the University of California San Diego. The man I wanted to study with was there and I liked his academic work and books. I earned a scholarship again, went to UCSD and I was able to finish my degree in four years, then I went back to Fresno State because my wife wanted to get a master's degree in social work, so I taught there again. I was at an academic conference and the University of California, Berkeley asked me to apply and I interviewed and then chose to teach at UC Berkeley.
I have done professorships. The most exciting thing for me was going to the University of Paris. I have traveled to a ton of places and my parents put a map and would add a pin to all of the places we had traveled.
My sister and brothers are all college graduates. One sister and one brother were teachers. My brother taught at Hanford High School. My sister taught in Madera at an elementary school. My other sister works for the Internal Revenue Service.”
Can you tell us about your CHAP presentation? Can you tell us what you do every day in your job?
“I’ll be talking about heritage. What does it mean when you recognize a holiday, such as Memorial Day, Fourth of July, what does it mean? So, when you say you have a heritage, what does that mean? For example, President Biden saying he’s Irish and that he’s going to Ireland to learn more about his heritage. What does it mean? What does it mean when I go back to Mexico and I ask about my heritage and where my parents came from? Do you know about Ancestry.com? You can go there to find out who your ancestors are on the basis of your genetic makeup.
When you’re a college professor, you teach so many classes. In my case, I teach two classes each semester and so for two days that’s what I do. The other days I do research. What research means is you have a topic and you go and read books and articles and you read documents about that. I'm very proud of the fact to say there’s an exhibit going on right now in Visalia in Mooney Grove (at the Tulare County Museum) and that exhibit is about the history of Latinos in California with the focus on Tulare County and Kings County and the Central Valley. From Merced down to Tulare. It’s a very interesting exhibit. They've done a wonderful job putting it together. I was a historical consultant on the exhibit. It is about the Mexicanos' arrival from the 19th century to the present.”
What do you love about your career? What do you dislike about your career?
“I love my students. I love interacting with my students. I am very lucky to have a job at UC Berkeley. It’s an excellent school academically and I get to interact with very smart students and the ability to be in the situation where I am interacting with young people who are bright and inquisitive and who are always asking questions, always wanting to learn more and do better academically — That's the most exciting part of my career!
Probably the thing I dislike the most is meetings. We have a lot of meetings. Lots of times they’re so boring and that's what I have to do sometimes. As a professor you’re on committees so they expect you to go to committee meetings and a lot of the times the meetings in my opinion are very boring. Sometimes they’re good. Sometimes they are important, but a lot of times I’d rather be doing something else.”
Would you encourage others to pursue your career?
“Yes! It’s so hard to explain how important it is to have a passion for what you do. Some people make a lot of money and they're not happy. I’m very lucky to have a career in which I love what I do. I love teaching and I love research. I had a student who was about to graduate from the school of engineering and when you’re an engineer you have two chances to take a course they call them general electro-engineering courses. He loved my course and he said he was a third generation student. His grandfather and father had gone to Berkeley. One day as I was talking with him he got tears in his eyes and he finally started crying as he said ‘I don’t like engineering. I’m smart and do well academically. I do it to please my dad and my whole family expects me to be an engineer and I don’t want to do that and I’d rather be doing things like history. I’m taking your class and it was such a great experience and that’s what I’d really like to do.’
I always want my students to follow their heart and their mind. If you have a passion for writing or painting, or for music, or for dance, sometimes people will tell you can’t make a lot of money being a dancer, as a musician, or writing for a TV show or a movie. The important thing is to know what you want. Don’t let other people tell you what to do when it comes to choosing a career, or choosing a major. Even at Berkeley, students feel pressure to be a doctor, lawyer, dentist, or something like that.”
What is something that might surprise members of the public (either about you, or your career)?
“Probably the thing most people wouldn’t expect is a professor who loves to dance cumbia, mambo — everything — rock ‘n’ roll! That’s just the way I grew up. I mean all kinds of music! My dad and my mom always went to the dances and from the time I was a little kid I remember lying down on a bench and watching them dance and I would fall asleep.
When I first started teaching I was very young, I was 26 and I remember going to dances and my students would sometimes be there and always say ‘Professor — he’s dancing!’ What’s wrong with a professor dancing?”
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
“If I’m not in a coffin, in 10 years I hope to be a grandfather. I have a beautiful daughter. I only have one child and I hope by that time she’ll have a grandchild. At least one who hopefully doesn’t look like me!”
Both Fernanda and Yeraldin are in the seventh grade and enjoy cheerleading. Both are also in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School.