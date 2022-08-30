10 Minutes with Tipton is a new series on the Education Page. Students in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program at Tipton Elementary School take time to Zoom with individuals in the community to ask them questions about their jobs, lives and strategies they can use in their own lives to help them become college and career ready.
Darren Maddox, Parks Superintendent for the City of Porterville
What is your job title/role in our community?
“My role is to oversee parks and medians, landscape maintenance districts (for instance, Porter Creek, Westwood Estates), the sports complex, the OHV track, Porterville Municipal Golf Course, all of the city buildings (the custodial and maintenance). We also have a weed abatement program where we work with the homeless encampments. We also mow and disc the city lots where weeds grow. Also, if a landowner has a vacant lot with weeds, code enforcement will issue a ticket and if the owner doesn’t mow the grass down, we will take care of it and bill them for the work.”
Please tell us a little bit about yourself — Your background, where you grew up, your family.
“I was born in Porterville and I grew up in Terra Bella until 1981, or 1982 when we actually moved to Porterville. I got married in 1983 lived here and in about 1982-1983 we moved to Bakersfield for five years. In 1987, we returned to Porterville and that’s when I got hired on at the City of Porterville and I’ve been here ever since. I’m married and I have two daughters, one son-in-law and five grandsons. I’m a cool grandpa. You can ask any of them. I enjoy camping and we own an RV. Back in the early 1980s until probably about eight years ago, I raced cars on dirt tracks here in Porterville, Bakersfield, Ventura, Hanford. Now I’m into hot rods.”
What do you love most about your career?
“I love helping the community. I love making the city a more beautiful place. It’s kind of hard to do that right now with the drought right now.”
When did you begin your career? Can you provide us with a career history?
“I started with the city on November 1, 1987 as a Park Maintenance Worker II and I was hired on as a tree trimmer at that time. I moved up to a Park Maintenance III and then eight years ago, or so, that’s when I became the Parks Superintendent. I’ve been here almost 35 years. I retire December 30 of this year.”
What do you dislike about your career?
“Complaints from the public on certain things when they don't understand what the city policy is. At times the weed abatement program can be challenging because of all the homeless. It’s challenging and really sad at times.”
Would you encourage others to pursue your career?
“Yes, indeed. If you love the outdoors and love working with the public and stuff it’s quite rewarding.”
What is something that might surprise members of the public (either about you, or your career)?
“A lot of it has to do with the public doesn’t understand how much area we take care of. We take care of what’s not fully developed, for example, the Butterfield Corridor, which is eight miles of undeveloped trail at the present time from Teapot Dome to Strathmore. That’s only one of five of the trails we take care of.
We do a lot of the work ourselves. The rod iron fence along Putnam Street in Murry Park, myself and another guy build. That was one of the highlight projects I got rewarded for. I’m glad a car has not hit it yet.”
What advice do you have for young people who might be pursuing your line of work?
“Stay in school and get your education. That's priority. In the Parks Department, in general, try to learn as much as you can about landscaping, agriculture … Even if you just mow the yard at your house or edging it, or whatever. I remember I used to mow yards myself at 10 years old and get paid for it!”
Jenavi Lemus and Alan Osoria are both seventh graders at Tipton Elementary School in the After School Education and Safety (ASES) Program. Both students enjoy playing football.